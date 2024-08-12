Treasury minister meets with oil and gas leaders in Aberdeen to calm EPL fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Treasury minister meets with oil and gas leaders in Aberdeen to calm EPL fears

OEUK says next few weeks will be "critical" as Treasury Minister promises ongoing talks on windfall tax changes ahead of October budget.
By Mathew Perry
12/08/2024, 3:06 pm Updated: 12/08/2024, 4:30 pm
© ShutterstockNorth Sea approval fields
View of jack up drilling platform with supply vessels in the sea.

The UK Treasury Minister met with oil and gas leaders in Aberdeen today as the Labour government seeks to assuage concerns about its windfall tax plans.

Last month Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed plans to increase the tax rate of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and remove “unjustifiably generous” investment allowances.

The government also announced it would extend the EPL for an extra year to 2030.

It prompted a strong reaction from the North Sea firms and industry leaders, who said the policy changes would “hasten the demise” of the UK oil and gas sector and “kill” the supply chain.

Labour committed to protecting North Sea jobs

But speaking to Energy Voice following the meeting with industry leaders in Aberdeen, Treasury Minister James Murray said the government is committed to protecting jobs.

“We are committed to making sure that we manage the energy transition in a way that protects investment and jobs in the energy sector in Scotland,” Murray said.

© Mathew Perry/DCT Media
Treasury Minister James Murray at the OEUK offices in Aberdeen after a meeting with representatives from the oil and gas sector.

“We need to, and we want to, work with oil and gas sector to make sure that we are supporting them, because they will play a crucial role in the energy mix throughout the transition.

“A lot of the opportunities of clean energy in the future will be opportunities for people who currently work in the oil and gas sector, and so there’s an interconnection between oil and gas and the renewable and clean energy of the future.”

The Ealing North MP said he held a “constructive, honest discussion” with oil and gas representatives and that Labour will continue to “listen and engage” on its EPL policy.

“I think people recognize that there are challenges and there are decisions which we are going to be taking as a government, which are difficult decisions,” Murray said.

“But I think people also recognize the opportunities of the energy transition in terms of protecting investment and jobs in Scotland, and the benefit for everyone involved of working together to get the policy detail right.”

Windfall tax meeting ‘just the beginning’

Murray said the Treasury will continue to hold “detailed meetings” with the offshore sector over the summer to develop its fiscal policies heading into the Autumn Budget.

He also acknowledged the importance of the government supporting the sector’s decarbonisation work through the EPL decarbonisation investment allowance.

Labour is aiming to “strike that balance” between the need to raise revenues to allow for investment in the energy transition and maintaining a viable offshore sector, he said.

Serica Energy, Jersey Oil and Gas and Hartshead Resources are among the North Sea firms delaying or cancelling projects due to the ongoing fiscal and political uncertainty.

Viaro Energy © Supplied by Viaro
An oil rig in the North Sea.

The potential removal of investment allowances included in the EPL has been a key concern for oil and gas firms since Labour first announced the policy in February.

The EPL incentives allow companies to claim up to 91p for every £1 spent when combined with other tax measures.

Industry experts have cited the EPL allowances as a clear motivator for some North Sea projects, including Shell’s decision to progress its Victory gas field.

But the investment incentives have also attracted considerable criticism since their introduction by the previous Conservative government, including from Murray himself.

While Labour is committed to removing the main first year investment allowance currently in place, Murray said there is a “discussion to be had” on other capital allowances.

“It’s important to have those honest discussions to make sure that we can work together to find the right way through a challenging environment and actually benefit from the opportunities which are available in terms of investment and jobs for the future,” he said.

Protecting Scottish oil and gas jobs

Treasury officials will also engage directly with offshore workers on North Sea policies, Murray said, as unions call for “meaningful discussions” with the government.

Murray committed to release full modelling on the potential impact of any policy on jobs and investment ahead of the October budget.

“The [energy] transition is the crucial framework through which to see our decisions and protecting investment and jobs in Scotland is the bottom line when we’re thinking about the detail of our policies,” Murray added.

The Minister pointed to GB Energy as an “important part” of the government’s policy approach to enabling investment in the UK energy sector, particularly in Scotland.

© Supplied by Summary Offshore wor
Offshore workers at Aberdeen heliport.

He also said the Treasury will work with companies to assess the potential impact the EPL changes could have on North Sea decommissioning timelines.

“We want our policy to be led by evidence, to be practical, to be pragmatic,” Murray said.

And despite the proposed 78% EPL tax rate drawing comparisons with Norway, Murray said the government is designing its policy “with only the UK in mind”.

“I don’t think you can ever take a policy from another country and just shift it over to the UK and expect it to work well,” he said.

“You can learn from other countries, from their successes, or from things that they could have done better, but ultimately, this is a policy designed with the UK in mind.”

OEUK says windfall tax changes ‘eroded trust’

Speaking to Energy Voice following the meeting, OEUK chief executive Dave Whitehouse said the industry now needed to see policy backing up the Treasury Minister’s statements.

“I think the Minister would have heard, in no uncertain terms, the concerns of the sector and the need to work constructively together in the coming weeks,” he said.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.

But Whitehouse said the offshore sector is wary of the potential for further surprises in the upcoming budget.

“There’s no question that trust is eroded when a tax is extended when we were told it would not be,” he said.

“Those things definitely do erode trust, but we look forward. This is such an important  sector, we need the right outcome and the next few weeks I think are going to be critical.”

Whitehouse said Labour will be judged on its promise to oversee a “phased and responsible” North Sea transition by whether or not investment in the sector continues.

“Investment in the sector underpins our jobs, it underpins economic value, it creates that long term tax that the government is looking for, and fundamentally it drives economic growth,” he said.

“So the government will be judged on whether or not they fulfil their promises to work with us to deliver that.”

Whitehouse also agreed the UK tax regime is not comparable to Norway.

“What exists in Norway is a stable, long-term tax regime that encourages investment,” he said.

“That is not what we’re seeing here in the UK. We have had five changes in the last 24 months to our tax regime.”

