Bristow pilots accept pay deal, bringing an end to industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bristow pilots accept pay deal, bringing an end to industrial action

By Mathew Perry
14/08/2024, 2:08 pm Updated: 14/08/2024, 5:19 pm
© Supplied by Bristownorth sea helicopter
File photo of a Bristow S-92 helicopter.

Bristow Group helicopter pilots and technical crews have accepted a multi-year pay deal, bringing an end to strikes which affected North Sea operations.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said the deal follows over a year of negotiations and extensive industrial action.

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said the deal is a “significant achievement” for pilots and crew who “reluctantly undertook industrial action”.

“Thanks to their strength and solidarity BALPA was able to push for a multi-year pay deal and agreement on terms and conditions of employment that delivers for our members and brings an end to further action,” Leversidge said.

“It means our members can focus on what matters most- safeguarding the future of the search and rescue service, keeping people safe and similarly transporting those who work on oil and gas installations.”

Bristow pilot strikes

Bristow maintains UK bases for offshore flights at Aberdeen Airport, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and in Norwich.

Meanwhile, search and rescue (SAR) crews are also based at Inverness, Prestwick and Stornoway.

north sea helicopter © Ronnie Robertson/Flickr
A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter operated by Bristow.

In May, BALPA said its members were “forced to strike” over the pay dispute, leading to weeks of rolling industrial action.

During the strike, BALPA said its members were told by Bristow bosses that they didn’t understand the deal on offer after a previous attempt to reach an agreement failed.

At the time, a Bristow spokesperson told Energy Voice that the offer represented an average salary increase for 2024 of approximately 11% for pilots and crew.

It also included a lump-sum pensionable payment of 6% based on their 2023 pay.

BALPA did not disclose the value of any pay increase or other changes to working conditions accepted as part of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Bristow Group told Energy Voice: “We are pleased that BALPA members have voted to accept the new pay deal which adequately compensates our people for their important and skilled roles while also ensuring Bristow remains competitive in the market.

“We are enormously grateful for everyone’s patience, commitment and hard work throughout this process and we look forward to continued positive engagement with our air crews and BALPA in future.”

Recommended for you

Tags