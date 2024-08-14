Bristow pilots accept pay deal, bringing an end to industrial action

Bristow Group helicopter pilots and technical crews have accepted a multi-year pay deal, bringing an end to strikes which affected North Sea operations.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said the deal follows over a year of negotiations and extensive industrial action.

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said the deal is a “significant achievement” for pilots and crew who “reluctantly undertook industrial action”.

“Thanks to their strength and solidarity BALPA was able to push for a multi-year pay deal and agreement on terms and conditions of employment that delivers for our members and brings an end to further action,” Leversidge said.

“It means our members can focus on what matters most- safeguarding the future of the search and rescue service, keeping people safe and similarly transporting those who work on oil and gas installations.”

Bristow pilot strikes

Bristow maintains UK bases for offshore flights at Aberdeen Airport, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and in Norwich.

Meanwhile, search and rescue (SAR) crews are also based at Inverness, Prestwick and Stornoway.

© Ronnie Robertson/Flickr

In May, BALPA said its members were “forced to strike” over the pay dispute, leading to weeks of rolling industrial action.

During the strike, BALPA said its members were told by Bristow bosses that they didn’t understand the deal on offer after a previous attempt to reach an agreement failed.

At the time, a Bristow spokesperson told Energy Voice that the offer represented an average salary increase for 2024 of approximately 11% for pilots and crew.

It also included a lump-sum pensionable payment of 6% based on their 2023 pay.

BALPA did not disclose the value of any pay increase or other changes to working conditions accepted as part of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Bristow Group told Energy Voice: “We are pleased that BALPA members have voted to accept the new pay deal which adequately compensates our people for their important and skilled roles while also ensuring Bristow remains competitive in the market.

“We are enormously grateful for everyone’s patience, commitment and hard work throughout this process and we look forward to continued positive engagement with our air crews and BALPA in future.”