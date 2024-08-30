Shell seeking 20% cut in oil and gas exploration workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell seeking 20% cut in oil and gas exploration workforce

By Michael Behr
30/08/2024, 7:59 am Updated: 30/08/2024, 10:27 am
© Supplied by ShellShell's Nelson platform in the North Sea.
The Nelson platform in the North Sea.

Shell (LON: SHEL) could cut its oil and gas exploration workforce by 20%, a new Reuters report has warned.

Citing company sources, the news agency said that the cuts would hit workers in Shell’s oil and gas exploration, well development and subsurface units.

They said that the restructuring could see hundreds of job cuts around the world, with some in the UK, but mostly at the company’s offices in Houston and The Hague.

The sources added that the cuts will be subject to consultations with employee representative bodies.

Reuters contacted a Shell spokesperson who did not comment on the reduction figures, but stated: “Shell aims to create more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification across the business. That includes delivering structural operating cost reductions of $2-3 billion by the end of 2025.”

Shell’s upstream division accounted for over a third of the company’s $28.25 billion in adjusted earnings in 2023, Reuters said.

The move comes as Shell CEO Wael Sawan aims to drive savings at the profitable division as the group moves back to its core business and away from its forays into renewables and clean energy.

Shell was also hit with uncertainty over its major Jackdaw project as the UK government said it would not challenge a judicial review of the project.

Greenpeace and Uplift brought a legal challenge against the approval of both Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank.

With the government declining to step in, the future of the projects will be decided by the review – though the ongoing review means the licences have not been withdrawn.

Shell’s shareholders approved a new energy transition plan this year with weaker carbon-emissions targets as it rejected resolutions to align itself with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The London-based major now aims to reduce its net carbon intensity by 15% to 20% by 2030, compared with a previous target of 20%.

Industry sources have previously said that Shell is looking to cut the workforce from its offshore wind business, with layoffs likely to affect workers in Europe.

Rumours have also pointed to the company planning to sell leases it won to develop floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

This would see Shell sell its share of projects in a joint venture with Scottish Power to develop as much as 5GW of floating wind farms.

