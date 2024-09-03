Spirit Energy seeks assessment partners for CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Spirit Energy seeks assessment partners for CCS project

By Michael Behr
03/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Spirit EnergyThe Barrow terminals at Morecambe where Spirit Energy aims to develop a CCS project.
The Barrow terminals.

Spirit Energy has put out a call for supply chain partners to aid the development of its Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) project.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, the contractors are needed to define and execute verification and assurance activity for the carbon capture and storage project.

The contract will support the project to validate and assure a robust technical solution and engineering.

Initially, this will be through the pre-FEED and FEED stages of the project, with options to provide design verification through detailed design and execute along with supply chain surveillance and witness.

The tender is expected to be issued in November 2024 and has a maximum value of £25 million.

The MNZ project aims to repurpose the depleted North and South Morecambe gas fields off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness into carbon storage facilities to hold up to a billion tonnes of CO2 over their lifespan.

Spirit has signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of the UK’s top cement and lime producers MNZ to send CO2 from its production to the MNZ storage sites.

Spirit Energy called for expressions of interest from consultants in April to provide engineering optimisation and development work on the MNZ project.

Calenergy Gas

Calenergy Gas put out a tender to assess the need for a produced water treatment (PWT) package on the Blythe platform.

The PWT device would be used to remove formation water from the Blythe field from extracted gas whilst maintaining effluent discharges within regulatory limits.

The assessment would also understand whether the package could be located on the normally unattended installation on UKCS Block 48/23a.

It would also explore the key modifications needed to install the device on the Blythe platform.

The tender is expected this month and will have a value of up to £25m.

In 2023, CalEnergy and its joint venture partner IOG sanctioned the Blythe H2 well on the field.

If successful, the well could deliver higher gas production rates at around 30-40mcf per day.

Recommended for you

Tags