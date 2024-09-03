Spirit Energy seeks assessment partners for CCS project

Spirit Energy has put out a call for supply chain partners to aid the development of its Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) project.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, the contractors are needed to define and execute verification and assurance activity for the carbon capture and storage project.

The contract will support the project to validate and assure a robust technical solution and engineering.

Initially, this will be through the pre-FEED and FEED stages of the project, with options to provide design verification through detailed design and execute along with supply chain surveillance and witness.

The tender is expected to be issued in November 2024 and has a maximum value of £25 million.

The MNZ project aims to repurpose the depleted North and South Morecambe gas fields off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness into carbon storage facilities to hold up to a billion tonnes of CO2 over their lifespan.

Spirit has signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of the UK’s top cement and lime producers MNZ to send CO2 from its production to the MNZ storage sites.

Spirit Energy called for expressions of interest from consultants in April to provide engineering optimisation and development work on the MNZ project.

Calenergy Gas

Calenergy Gas put out a tender to assess the need for a produced water treatment (PWT) package on the Blythe platform.

The PWT device would be used to remove formation water from the Blythe field from extracted gas whilst maintaining effluent discharges within regulatory limits.

The assessment would also understand whether the package could be located on the normally unattended installation on UKCS Block 48/23a.

It would also explore the key modifications needed to install the device on the Blythe platform.

The tender is expected this month and will have a value of up to £25m.

In 2023, CalEnergy and its joint venture partner IOG sanctioned the Blythe H2 well on the field.

If successful, the well could deliver higher gas production rates at around 30-40mcf per day.