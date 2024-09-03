North Sea operator Harbour Energy completes buyout of German rival Wintershall DEA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea operator Harbour Energy completes buyout of German rival Wintershall DEA

By Mathew Perry
03/09/2024, 1:16 pm
© Supplied by DCT Meda/WintershallA sign outside the Harbour Energy offices in Rubislaw (left) and a Wintershall Dea employee (right).
A sign outside the Harbour Energy offices in Rubislaw (left) and a Wintershall Dea employee (right).

North Sea operator Harbour Energy has completed the acquisition of German rival Wintershall DEA in a deal worth $11.2 billion (£8.53bn).

The UK’s largest North Sea oil and gas producer announced plans for the takeover Wintershall in December last year.

The move came as part of Harbour’s strategy to pivot away from the North Sea to build up its international portfolio following the introduction of the windfall tax.

The company blamed the windfall tax for its decision to cut 350 onshore jobs in the UK last year, as it took a $500m (£381m) hit to its earnings in 2023.

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook said the company is “extremely proud” to complete the Wintershall acquisition.

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Offshore Energies UK
Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook speaking in Aberdeen.

“It marks our fourth and most transformational acquisition since we were founded in 2014, and is another big step forward as we continue to build a large, global independent oil and gas company focused on the safe and responsible production of the oil and gas the world still needs,”  Cook said.

Wintershall DEA takover

The Harbour proposal initially attracted pushback from German media, unions and politicians, leading to concern the deal could fall through.

However, in May the company said it had received approval for the deal from Germany’s federal ministry of economics and climate action as well as consent from Norway’s energy ministry.

With the deal now approved, Harbour becomes a major international player and a credible “challenger” to firms like Aker BP.

Harbour will now see its production rise to around 475,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, with significant production in the UK, Argentina, North Africa and Germany.

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Harbour Energy
The Harbour Energy operated Judy platform in the UK North Sea.

Harbour said it also maintains a 2P reserve base of around 1.5bn boe, and 1.8bn of 2C resources “providing a broad set of growth options in support of future production and reserve replacement”.

These resources include near-infrastructure opportunities in Norway, unconventional scalable opportunities in Argentina and conventional offshore projects in both Mexico and Indonesia, Harbour said.

Following the deal, Wintershall owner BASF will hold a 46.5% stake in Harbour subject to a six-month lock-up.

Meanwhile, Harbour’s legacy shareholders will retain the remaining 53.5% of the company’s shares.

 

 

