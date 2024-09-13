Labour policies could see North Sea companies ‘fatally wounded’ in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Labour policies could see North Sea companies ‘fatally wounded’ in five years

By Mathew Perry
13/09/2024, 8:10 am Updated: 13/09/2024, 8:23 am
© ShutterstockOil platform at sunset in the North Sea.
Oil platform at sunset in the North Sea.

A new report warns that smaller North Sea oil and gas companies are facing a bleak future under the Labour government’s plans to increase the windfall tax and cut investment allowances.

Analysis by Wood Mackenzie found the government’s policies could leave the industry “fatally wounded” within five years.

The report said the industry is “hoping for the best, but planning for the worst” and highlights a potential tax scenario that could wipe out £19 billion of investment, halve UK production by 2030, and virtually eliminate industry cash flows by the 2030s.

The Labour government has announced plans to change the UK’s upstream fiscal system for the fourth time in two years.

While the specific details of the new Energy Profits Levy (EPL) terms will be announced in the October budget, the government has confirmed plans to increase the marginal tax rate to 78% and reduce capital allowances.

Wood Mackenzie argues that these changes make it “almost impossible” for companies to plan for the future.

The report emphasised the importance of retaining the EPL capital allowance for investment to continue, warning that its removal could have a severe impact on the industry and its support services.

North Sea windfall tax

Labour maintains the current EPL terms are too generous to oil and gas companies, with a 75% tax rate and an effective 91.4% tax relief rate on capital costs (75/91.4).

However Wood Mackenzie said removing capital and investment allowances would put pressure on company cash flows and deter investment.

The report said even a balanced (78/78) tax system would represent a significant increase from the previous (40/46) system.

Wood Mackenzie adds: “The current uncertainty and frequency of fiscal changes means that operators are prudently testing the potential removal of the EPL CA and indefinite EPL for planning purposes. This scenario would wipe-out £19 billion or 65% of the UK’s remaining development capex, halve UK production by 2030, and all but eliminate industry cash flows by the 2030s.

North Sea oil rig © Supplied by Shutterstock
An oil rig in the North Sea.

“The reality could be even worse. Smaller companies would likely fail through lack of cash flow, with implications for JV partners and the UK government in terms of decommissioning liability.

“We do not expect the government to select the worst case outcome, but having stated it believes UK oil and gas must be kept healthy and productive ‘for decades to come’, it is creating an investment environment where the industry is fatally wounded in less than five.”

The report also warns that the government’s uncertainty and frequent changes to fiscal policy are causing companies to adopt a more cautious approach to investment.

The worst-case scenario, which includes the removal of the EPL capital allowance and the indefinite continuation of the EPL, could result in a significant reduction in investment, production, and cash flow.

Wood Mackenzie stressed the need for a transparent, predictable, and investible successor to the EPL after 2030.

The report warns that the government’s current lack of clarity on this issue could have a significant impact on investment in the North Sea.

Recommended for you

Tags