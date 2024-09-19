Complications stall Prax’s purchase of Shell’s stake in German refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Complications stall Prax’s purchase of Shell’s stake in German refinery

By Vanessa Spedding
19/09/2024, 3:47 pm Updated: 19/09/2024, 3:49 pm
© Bloombergshell ccs
Signage for Shell Pc at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

A planned purchase by Prax Group of Shell’s 37.5% stake in the Schwedt refinery in Germany is being delayed by “pending lawsuits by third parties,” according to a report from Reuters.

The deal, should it complete, would be the latest in a series of acquisitions by Prax, a British energy conglomerate operating across the entire oil value chain and keen to expand its midstream business.

In June this year Prax bought the Greater Laggan area oil and gas fields West of Shetland from French firm TotalEnergies, together with the Shetland gas plant.

A year earlier, Prax acquired Hurricane Energy, operator of the Lancaster oilfield west of Shetland, in a £250 million deal.

At the time, the group told Energy Voice that it was aiming to become a 50,000 barrel-per-day business and was specifically targeting a growth surge in the UK North Sea.

© Bloomberg
The PCK Schwedt oil refinery in Germany.

The Schwedt refinery deal was originally expected to close in the first half of 2024, “subject to partner rights and regulatory approvals”, but Reuters says its sources revealed that Schwedt’s majority owner Rosneft, based in Russia, had attempted to prevent the sale to Prax.

Additional complications arose due to Rosneft having been stripped of its control of the refinery, but not its shares, as a result of energy ties between Germany and Moscow having been severed in 2022.

Reports say Shell and Prax are continuing to work together to progress finalising the deal, estimated to be worth around €155-190 million (£130-160m).

