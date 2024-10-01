Watch: New film highlights importance of UK oil and gas for its workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Watch: New film highlights importance of UK oil and gas for its workers

By Michael Behr
01/10/2024, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by Odfjell TechnologyThe Bruce platform in the North Sea, owned by Serica Energy
Serica Energy's Bruce platform.

Serica Energy and unions GMB and BRINDEX have created a campaign highlighting the role of North Sea oil and gas in the lives of its workers.

Their new short film, entitled A Town Called Bruce, focuses on the working people of Serica’s Bruce facility and highlights concerns about how government policies will affect their livelihoods.

Situated 340 km north-east of Aberdeen and responsible for processing nearly 5% of the UK’s gas production, the Bruce platform hosts a community of over 300 people, of whom 160 are offshore at any one time.

Serica Energy CEO Chris Cox said: “From offshore veterans to recently qualified technicians, I’ve been struck by the eagerness of our staff to talk about their work and how it relates to their families and communities at home.

“All of us at Serica want future generations to benefit from the global energy transition, but we believe that our domestic oil and gas industry should be celebrated and valued as a bridge to that future.”

The oil and gas sector contributes about £25 billion a year to the UK economy, supporting around 200,000 UK jobs, many of which are under threat from potential government policies.

BRINDEX chairman Robin Allan said: “According to independent analysis, present government policy could see 100,000 job losses in the oil and gas industry by 2030, as well as a 50% increase in the volume of imported natural gas by 2032 compared to a position of support for the sector.

“Backing British workers means backing British oil and gas production. The government is rightly concerned about retaining high-skilled British workers, however, creating a more hostile environment for oil and gas production does nothing to achieve that. Government needs to listen to the workers of the British oil and gas sector.”

Cliff edge

Jobs and skills are at the heart of the UK’s energy transition, with the current oil and gas workforce touted as the source of future renewable manpower. But managing the move between the two is vital to ensure that existing skills are not lost.

Research by Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) found that Scotland’s offshore energy workforce could increase by an estimated 25%, from 79,000 roles to close to 100,000 in a successful transition.

However, failure could see the workforce fall by around 48% to 48,000 roles by the end of the decade.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour added: “The UK can’t do without the oil and gas sector if it wants to make a success of the energy transition. A cliff edge for investment and production would be bad for jobs and skills, redistribution of wealth, energy security in a volatile world and, ultimately, the prospect of any credible transition for existing energy workers.”

