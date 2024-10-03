EnergyPathways secures loan to develop gas storage hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnergyPathways secures loan to develop gas storage hub

By Michael Behr
03/10/2024, 7:29 am
© Supplied by EnergyPathwaysEnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.
EnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways (AIM: EPP) has entered into a £5.1-million loan facility to develop its Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

Luxembourg-based corporate financing platform Global Green Asset Financing (GGAF) will provide the funds over a three-year term.

The loan facility will support the MESH project through the FEED phase with a view to reaching a final investment decision at the end of 2025.

The loan terms come with a minimum commitment from the lender of £2.55m.

Drawdowns will be subject to GGAF raising further capital, which is currently underway. Drawdowns must commence during the final quarter of 2024, and will be phased in line with EnergyPathways’ planned use of funds on the MESH project to develop a fully decarbonised integrated natural gas and green hydrogen energy storage facility.

Interest on the loan is charged on drawn down amounts at a fixed rate of 12.5% per annum and is payable monthly.

The MESH facility, located off the Lancashire coast, is being developed alongside EnergyPathways’ 35bcf Marram gas field.

The storage facility will have a capacity of around 50bcf of gas once completed, and will be used to store natural gas and hydrogen to supply the UK market.

MESH was originally planned to store natural gas produced from Marram, but EnergyPathways recently decided to focus on developing MESH project over Marram, moving straight to developing the storage side of the project.

CEO of EnergyPathways Ben Clube said: “This transaction demonstrates the strong investment appeal of EnergyPathways’ MESH project as a cleantech integrated energy infrastructure solution able to deliver reliable and decarbonised energy supply to the UK and its potential to deliver high yield infrastructure returns to investors over the project’s 20-year life.

“EnergyPathways has received a number of offers of financing, confirming the company’s view that its business model is well positioned to attract investment capital.

“The green loan facility, which offers good flexibility as well as access to minimally dilutive funding, demonstrates EnergyPathways’ commitment to financial discipline and delivering long-term shareholder value. EnergyPathways remains focused on developing additional cleantech and infrastructure financing solutions for the development of the MESH project.”

