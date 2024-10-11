Green Volt offshore wind farm chooses Aberdeen for HQ

Aberdeen has been selected as the headquarters of one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects.

Green Volt – which is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vårgrønn – is on track to be Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

The 540MW project off the shores of Peterhead was the first innovation and targeted oil and gas process (INTOG) floating offshore wind project to win funding in the Contracts for Difference (CfD) award in allocation round 6 in September from the UK Government and the first to gain offshore and onshore planning consent earlier this year from Marine Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

Now, Green Volt has announced that the Granite City has been selected as its “strategic and operational” HQ. However a decision on where in the city the operational centre will be based has not been revealed.

The power and grid-connection supplied through Green Volt will help to provide renewable energy to oil and gas platforms in the surrounding areas, which will replace power currently generated by diesel and gas turbines.

Flotation Energy chief executive Lord Nicol Stephen, the former deputy First Minister of Scotland, said the confirmation will be a boost to the city.

“Aberdeen is the ideal headquarters for Green Volt – set to be the world’s largest floating windfarm,” he said.

“It places the city at the very centre of the energy transition, building on its deserved reputation as a global energy capital and a subsea centre of excellence. Green Volt in Aberdeen will allow the project to benefit from the region’s world class offshore skills – and will be a significant boost to the city’s energy transition.

“Green Volt is a trailblazing, multibillion pound project which will kickstart jobs and investment by companies right across the Scottish offshore supply chain. The choice of our HQ in Aberdeen is clear evidence of our strong commitment to support local jobs and businesses wherever possible.

“We also look forward to the exciting opportunity of working closely with GB Energy, the Energy Transition Zone, OEUK and the NSTA – especially as they have all decided to locate their headquarters in Aberdeen.

“It is a transformative time for the city. You can sense some real and exciting momentum growing for Aberdeen and the north east.”

© Supplied by Green Volt

Vårgrønn chief executive Stephen Bull said: “Aberdeen is the ideal choice to house the Green Volt project organisation.

“The UK’s success story within offshore wind has been built on the shoulders of the oil and gas industry. Aberdeen is at the heart of a globally competitive offshore supply chain which will bring innovation and opportunities for the whole offshore wind sector. We can’t wait to get going in the Granite City.”

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood, who chairs ETZ ltd said the confirmation of its headquarters in Aberdeen a “major signal”.

“Aberdeen, with its world-renowned expertise in offshore engineering, is the natural home for this world-leading project which will kick start the pipeline of exciting opportunities on offer for Scotland and the wider UK in floating offshore wind.

“With £2.5 billion of investment being unlocked, headquartering Green Volt in Aberdeen sends a major signal to domestic and international investors that North East Scotland is the place to invest in and deliver projects in this burgeoning industry.

“We are now seeing, as the UK Government has also decided to headquarter GB Energy in Aberdeen, a cluster of key projects emerge which are positioning north east Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.