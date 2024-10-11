Green Volt offshore wind farm chooses Aberdeen for HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Green Volt offshore wind farm chooses Aberdeen for HQ

By Erikka Askeland
11/10/2024, 9:04 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.

Aberdeen has been selected as the headquarters of one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects.

Green Volt – which is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vårgrønn – is on track to be Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

The 540MW project off the shores of Peterhead was the first innovation and targeted oil and gas process (INTOG) floating offshore wind project to win funding in the Contracts for Difference (CfD) award in allocation round 6 in September from the UK Government and the first to gain offshore and onshore planning consent earlier this year from Marine Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

Now, Green Volt has announced that the Granite City has been selected as its “strategic and operational” HQ. However a decision on where in the city the operational centre will be based has not been revealed.

The power and grid-connection supplied through Green Volt will help to provide renewable energy to oil and gas platforms in the surrounding areas, which will replace power currently generated by diesel and gas turbines.

Nicol Stephen
Flotation Energy chief executive Lord Nicol Stephen

Flotation Energy chief executive Lord Nicol Stephen, the former deputy First Minister of Scotland, said the confirmation will be a boost to the city.

“Aberdeen is the ideal headquarters for Green Volt – set to be the world’s largest floating windfarm,” he said.

“It places the city at the very centre of the energy transition, building on its deserved reputation as a global energy capital and a subsea centre of excellence. Green Volt in Aberdeen will allow the project to benefit from the region’s world class offshore skills – and will be a significant boost to the city’s energy transition.

“Green Volt is a trailblazing, multibillion pound project which will kickstart jobs and investment by companies right across the Scottish offshore supply chain. The choice of our HQ in Aberdeen is clear evidence of our strong commitment to support local jobs and businesses wherever possible.

“We also look forward to the exciting opportunity of working closely with GB Energy, the Energy Transition Zone, OEUK and the NSTA – especially as they have all decided to locate their headquarters in Aberdeen.

“It is a transformative time for the city. You can sense some real and exciting momentum growing for Aberdeen and the north east.”

Green Volt Offshore Windfarm Location. Supplied by Green Volt © Supplied by Green Volt
Green Volt windfarm location.

Vårgrønn chief executive Stephen Bull said: “Aberdeen is the ideal choice to house the Green Volt project organisation.

“The UK’s success story within offshore wind has been built on the shoulders of the oil and gas industry. Aberdeen is at the heart of a globally competitive offshore supply chain which will bring innovation and opportunities for the whole offshore wind sector. We can’t wait to get going in the Granite City.”

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood, who chairs ETZ ltd said the confirmation of its headquarters in Aberdeen a “major signal”.

“Aberdeen, with its world-renowned expertise in offshore engineering, is the natural home for this world-leading project which will kick start the pipeline of exciting opportunities on offer for Scotland and the wider UK in floating offshore wind.

“With £2.5 billion of investment being unlocked, headquartering Green Volt in Aberdeen sends a major signal to domestic and international investors that North East Scotland is the place to invest in and deliver projects in this burgeoning industry.

“We are now seeing, as the UK Government has also decided to headquarter GB Energy in Aberdeen, a cluster of key projects emerge which are positioning north east Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.

