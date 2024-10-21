Petrofac further extends grace period for missed payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac further extends grace period for missed payments

By Mathew Perry
21/10/2024, 8:01 am
© Supplied by Petrofacpetrofac
A Petrofac employee.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has once again extended its existing forbearance agreement on a missed interest payment with a group of lenders.

The company announced the agreement will now extend from 18 October to 15 November 2024.

It comes after months of financial troubles for the oilfield services giant, which received previous extensions in August and September.

Ratings agency Fitch also downgraded Petrofac in June after the firm defaulted on an interest payment.

Last month, the company reported a net loss of $162 million in its half year results.

In May, the debt-laden company reported a $505m net loss in its delayed full-year financial results for 2023. At the time, Petrofac said it would continue to pursue non-core asset sales in its attempts to stay afloat.

Petrofac has been struggling with rising debt, having missed a 30-day grace period on a coupon that was supposed to be paid 15 May on $600m loan notes due in 2026.

This saw the company miss the deadline to deliver its full year report for 2023, resulting in a temporary suspension of trading in its shares.

Petrofac is seeking a financial restructure to improve liquidity and secure bank guarantees to support current and future contracts, and is in talk with lenders to see some of the debt swapped for equity.

An ad-hoc group of senior secured noteholders previously proposed providing further credit to the business of up to US$300mn.

However, the company has managed to hold its revenues steady, coming in at $2.5 billion in 2023 compared to 2022’s $2.6bn. It has also been successful in securing major contracts to grow its order book and create the promise of future returns.

