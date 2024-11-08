Apache to cease North Sea production by 2030 due to windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Apache to cease North Sea production by 2030 due to windfall tax

By Mathew Perry
08/11/2024, 8:06 am Updated: 08/11/2024, 9:30 am
© Supplied by ApacheApache Beryl
Apache's Beryl hub.

North Sea operator Apache (NYSE:APA) has said it will cease operations in the UK by the end of 2029, blaming the impact of the windfall tax.

The American firm, now known as APA Corporation, said confirmation of changes to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in the recent budget meant it could not continue to invest in its North Sea assets.

“The Company determined the expected returns do not economically support making investments required under the combined impact of the regulations, and it will cease production at its facilities in the North Sea prior to 2030,” Apache said.

Apache chief executive John Christmann said this was “well ahead of what would have been an otherwise reasonable timeframe”.

uk energy production
The Apache Forties Delta platform.

In addition, Christmann also criticised requirements from UK regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) for “substantial new emissions control investments”.

“After six months of evaluation, we have concluded that the investment required to comply with these regulations… coupled with the onerous financial impact of the Energy Profits Levy makes production of hydrocarbons beyond the year 2029 uneconomic,” he said.

The firm will run a “very limited capital programme” in the North Sea next year before its assets are decommissioned, Christmann added.

NSTA emissions regulations

In response to the Apache’s decision, a spokesperson for the NSTA said the regulator does not comment on the decisions of individual operators, and taxation is a matter for the Treasury.

“It is crucial that industry plays its part in supporting the UK on net zero by taking bold action to reduce its emissions,” the spokesperson said.

methane oil gas © Shutterstock / think4photop
Flare boom nozzle and fire on offshore oil rig

“The UK will need oil and gas for decades to come, but domestic production can only be justified if it continues to become cleaner.

“The NSTA has been clear that industry will need to deliver on its commitments to reduce emissions to ensure the UK can benefit from domestic resources and protect jobs as we transition to clean energy.”

Apache financial results

In its third quarter results for 2024, Apache posted a net loss of $233 million (£179m).

This included impairments of $793m (£611m) relating to its North Sea assets, which include the Forties and Beryl hubs.

Apache job cuts © Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomson
Apache offices. Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, analysts warned Forties and Beryl would go “cash flow negative” up to 10 years sooner as a result of Apache’s decision to forego further drilling due to the windfall tax.

Apache said its outlook for other upstream markets, including the US and Egypt, is much more positive.

US production increased by 71% year-on-year for Apache, while the firm achieved 4% growth in Egypt. Apache is also progressing plans to resume drilling in Alaska.

North Sea departures

Apache’s latest announcement means it joins a growing list of North Sea operators drawing down their UK in response to the windfall tax.

Harbour Energy, Serica Energy, Deltic Energy, and Jersey Oil and Gas are among the firms looking to grow their international portfolios instead of investing in the UKCS.

Alongside the increase and extension of the EPL, analysts have also warned changes to investment allowances will see spending on new fields, particularly small ones, reduced.

 

 

