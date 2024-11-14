Deltic shares surge on ‘highly encouraging’ Shell backing for Selene well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deltic shares surge on ‘highly encouraging’ Shell backing for Selene well

By Erikka Askeland
14/11/2024, 11:38 am
© Supplied by Deltic EnergyThe Valaris 121 while working on the Selene discovery.
The Valaris 123 jack-up rig was used to drill Selene.

Shell (LON:SHEL) has given a green light to the next stage of a gas discovery in the Southern North Sea, delivering a shares boost for its partner Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT).

Shares in the North Sea minnow rose over 15% by midday trading after Deltic confirmed that well costs on Selene would come in under budget, with field operator Shell confirming that the partners in the joint venture would press ahead for the second term of the licence.

This will allow for further work head of the final investment decision (FID).

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty hailed the “positive update”, adding the “news that Shell wish to proceed towards development is highly encouraging”.

In a statement, Deltic provided an updated cost estimate for the well at $48 million, which came in below the $49m “carry cap”.

This meant the firm doesn’t expect to have any residual cost exposure to the well drilling costs and it confirmed it has cash of £1.9m.

The firm’s new chief executive Andrew Nunn recently confirmed to Energy Voice that it was seeking a further investor in the project in which it could farm down further it’s 25% stake ahead of an FID.

The North Sea explorer owns 25% of Selene afer South Korea’s Dana bought out a 25% share in February, with supermajor Shell claiming the remaining half.

Deltic reported that Shell will now seek to agree a” low-cost work programme” and an FID timeline with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

With the Valaris 123 drilling rig having been demobilised on 10 November, Nunn said the well was “completed safely and within the carry resulting from the farm-outs to Shell and Dana”.

He added: “Getting JV agreement on moving into the second term of the licence is another key milestone on the journey from discovery to development for Selene. It also reflects the high quality nature of Selene’s reservoir and the expectation of a low cost development with enhanced production and economic potential from the asset.

“This decision to move into the second term of the licence kicks off an incredibly busy period, as we support the operator through the various engineering, environmental and regulatory workstreams that need to be pulled together to support a potential final investment decision.

“The workstreams now in train are an important signal to our investors as you wouldn’t commence this process if you didn’t believe there was a material commercial return at the end it. We look forward to updating the market in due course.”

Recommended for you

Tags