A bird in the hand: How falcons are assisting North Sea decom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

A bird in the hand: How falcons are assisting North Sea decom

By Ryan Duff
20/11/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by NBC EnvironmentNBC Environment working on the Schooner decommissioning programme.
NBC Environment working on the Schooner decommissioning programme.

Falcons are supporting firms to decommission oil and gas assets in the North Sea, not by supporting those working at heights but by moving along birds who have nested.

NBC Environment brought its gyrfalcon Khaleesi to the show floor of Offshore Energies UK’s Offshore Decommissioning conference on Tuesday to explain how avians like her are keeping sea bird populations safe while UK operators prepare to scrap platforms.

The firm assisted Three60 Energy in the decommissioning of DNO’s Schooner platform last year.

An assessment of the asset in 2021 found there were 224 kittiwake nests, 316 eggs and 307 chicks on the platform and the use of falconry assisted in moving the birds from the site.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Khaleesi the gyrfalcon NBC Environment’s John at the OEUK Offshore Decommissioning conference.

Clair Ingram, project manager for NBC Environment, told Energy Voice: “We use birds of prey, such as Khaleesi, as part of our bird mitigation work offshore.

“We deliver a range of services from surveys and various mitigation techniques to help manage Kittiwake populations in the run-up to decommissioning.”

Kittiwakes are part of the gull family and nest on North Sea installations.

© Supplied by NBC Environment
NBC Environment’s falcons working in the North Sea.

The falconry work carried out by NBC Environment “helps reduce nesting populations over time,” Ingram added.

In addition to the work NBC Environment does in deterring birds from platforms, the firm is also looking into assisting with guano on North Sea infrastructure.

The firm is set to begin work next month to clean up helidecks by using its birds and expertise from onshore work.

The offshore workers ready to spread their wings

As an “ambassador” Khaleesi doesn’t work in the North Sea but birds like her do.

“We’ve got a team of gyr x saker falcons and peregrines who work offshore,” the project manager explained. Gyr x saker falcons are a hybrid breed of predatory bird.

Throughout the work on the Schooner decommissioning programme, the NBC Environment team used three falcons to move the kittiwakes from the North Sea platform.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Khaleesi the gyrfalcon at NBC Environment’s at the OEUK Offshore Decommissioning conference.

After the birds of prey had concluded their work, 80% of the kittiwakes found in the survey from 2021 were deterred from the platform.

The month before the Schooner platform was lifted, a second survey found that 22% of nests and 7% of eggs remained on the asset.

Ahead of the lift, the remaining sea birds were moved to a new habitat.

Last year Heerema Marine Contractors utilised the Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel to lift the jacket and topsides at the Schooner field.

Recommended for you

Tags