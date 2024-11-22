Petroineos dismisses Grangemouth bid from Dubai trader as not viable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petroineos dismisses Grangemouth bid from Dubai trader as not viable

By Mathew Perry
22/11/2024, 4:27 pm
© PAGrangemouth petrochemical plant
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

A UAE-based firm has confirmed an offer to buy the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, but current owner Petrineos said it is not a “viable bid”.

In a press release, Dubai-headquartered Trading Stack DMCC broke cover and said it is looking to acquire the Grangemouth refinery alongside an unnamed US partner.

Earlier this week, media reports linked Trading Stack with a bid from a consortium led by American energy sector veteran Robert McKee.

The Grangemouth refinery is set to cease operations in 2025, with the loss of 400 jobs, as part of Petroineos plans to transition the site into a fuels import terminal.

Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – blamed market pressures and the energy transition for the decision to close the refinery.

The move has attracted strong criticism from unions, amid concern over the economic impact and the lack of a “just transition” for Scotland’s oil and gas workers.

Who is Trading Stack DMCC?

According to its website, Trading Stack is a “family run professional commodities trading company”, specialising in oil and gas, precious metals, sugar and cryptocurrency.

The company, boasts its chief executive Ihsan Al-Sabbagh, has “vast experience” in oil and gas, as well as connections to billionaire banker and oil investor Roger Tamraz.

In a statement, Trading Stack said it has “finance in place” and is confident of being able to “return the refinery to profitable growth”.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Scotland’s only oil refinery will close in the second quarter of 2025 with the loss of 400 jobs.

Al-Sabbagh insisted it has a “clear strategy” for Grangemouth which will maintain the current workforce and ensure “security of supply” for Scotland and the UK.

“This entails an element of shared ownership with employees, as we look to align our interests and the refinery as a profitable operation with the workforce,” he said.

“We call for urgent action by all parties while there is still time to save the Grangemouth refinery.”

Trading Stack did not elaborate on what its strategy for the refinery entails, but claimed it has had “positive interactions” with Grangemouth stakeholders, including the Unite union, Petroineos and local politicians since making its offer.

No ‘credible’ offer for Grangemouth

However, in response to questions from Energy Voice a spokesperson for Petroineos dismissed the Emirati firm’s offer to buy the refinery because it was not “credible”.

“None of the parties to have approached Petroineos about buying the refinery have passed the most basic due diligence checks carried out by us and the Scottish Government.

“We have not received any credible expressions of interest in the refinery, never mind a viable bid.”

Aerial view of Grangemouth chemical plant and docks © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Aerial view of Grangemouth chemical plant and Grangemouth docks.

The Petroineos statement comes after media reports revealed a Canadian businessman as the backer of a separate bid for Grangemouth in September.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson had told a Holyrood debate she was working with a third party buyer on a potential bid for Grangemouth.

But according to Petroineos, the refinery is currently losing “£385,000 on average each day” and is on track to lose more than £150m in total during the course of this year.

Union calls for SAF production at Grangemouth

But the Unite union has disputed claims from Petroineos that the refinery is not profitable.

Unite Scotland regional secretary Derek Thomson told a Holyrood committee that the Grangemouth site was “a relatively profitable and financially healthy operation”.

“Unite’s position is that Petroineos has given a distorted picture of its finances,” he said.

“We don’t share the narrative that it is a loss-making site and where it has made losses, not necessarily net losses, it’s down to a number of factors.”

Thomson said the refinery made a £49m net profit between 2014 and 2022, excluding a net loss of £344m in 2020 which “distorts the overall picture”.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A view of the Grangemouth petrochemical plant in Scotland.

The union has previously called for the UK and Scottish governments to transition Grangemouth to a production facility for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and bio-fuels.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said closing Grangemouth is “madness”.

“It is incumbent on the government to take decisive action,” Graham said.

“It must break away from the mistruths and distortions created by Petroineos which is putting its own interests ahead of those of the workers, the Scottish economy and the UK as a whole.

“A failure to act will totally undermine the confidence of workers across multiple sectors facing huge upheaval as we move to a green economy.”

The UK and Scottish governments are currently working on a joint plan to determine an “industrial future” for Grangemouth, known as Project Willow.

The £1.5 million study has identified a shortlist of three options, including low carbon hydrogen, clean eFuels and SAF.

Energy Voice has contacted the Scottish government and the Unite union for comment on Trading Stock’s offer to acquire Grangemouth.

