Power Moves: New board member at Port of Aberdeen and more

Gillian King has become a non-executive board member at the Port of Aberdeen, effective 6 January 2025.

With over 20 years of experience in the international energy sector, King has excelled in technical, commercial, and senior management roles across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

She was appointed to her current role as group strategic growth director at THREE60 Energy in August 2024.

The move aims to strengthen the port’s leadership and drive sustainable economic growth and energy transition

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Port of Aberdeen as it accelerates its diversification and decarbonisation strategies while continuing to deliver safe, high-quality services across energy, trade, and tourism.

Chairman of Port of Aberdeen Roy Buchan said: “Gillian brings a wealth of experience within the wider energy industry, and her expertise and passion will be invaluable as the port continues to lead efforts in the energy transition.”

Robert Dalziel has joined marine services provider Interocean Marine Services as its new managing director for the Middle East and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Dalziel brings nearly 30 years of engineering and business development expertise within the energy sector.

His appointment will be pivotal in driving Interocean’s ambitious growth plans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) & Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

As the former managing director and CEO of Rigmar Group – Interocean’s recently merged sister company – Dalziel has an in-depth understanding of Interocean’s operations and strategic objectives.

Dalziel said: “After nearly ten years, it was a fantastic opportunity to be involved in the next evolution of the business. The company’s commitment to innovation and its client-centric approach is inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive continued growth and strengthen our position internationally.

The company aims to continue delivering a comprehensive range of project solutions that encompasses everything from planning, design, and installation to operational maintenance and decommissioning.

Interocean opened a new base in Aberdeen this year as part of its growth strategy, which targets a 20% growth in headcount.

David Mitchell has been appointed as MENA regional manager at Aberdeenshire offshore energy equipment firm Motive Offshore Group.

Based in Dubai, Mitchell holds over two decades of experience across the oil and gas industry. He will be responsible for leading the MENA market and driving business growth.

His appointment comes as Motive expands its local operations and builds on the region’s growing demand for specialised rental equipment and support services for the oil and gas industry.

The company is targeting 25% growth in the MENA region in the next 12 months.

Mitchell’s appointment aims to drive Motive’s expansion in the region, which includes the company’s acquisition of Aquatic from Acteon Group this year.

Motive aims to introduce additional products and services across the MENA region. Further investment in its Middle East rentals and certification & inspection divisions is set to increase throughout 2025 to support the expansion in regional activity over the coming years.

Beyond MENA, Motive added Jonathan Watt as its Americas regional manager this year as part of its growth strategy.

Motive eastern hemisphere director Graeme Chalmers said: “David brings invaluable expertise and regional insight that will be instrumental as we continue to build on our success in the Middle East. His leadership will help us deliver the high standards and innovative solutions Motive is known for, ensuring we meet the needs of an evolving market.”

Sandy Hutchison has been appointed as managing director at TAQA UK.

Hutchison will replace Donald Taylor, who will leave the role at the end of January 2025, having led the business since 2016.

When Hutchison takes up the position of managing director, he will be responsible for TAQA’s UK assets and will further the company’s strategy of safely and efficiently managing late-life operations and delivering excellence in decommissioning.

TAQA CEO for oil and gas Franco Polo said: “Having joined TAQA UK in 2007 and as leader of the legal, commercial and business services directorate since 2014, Sandy has extensive experience of the business.

“He has been instrumental in TAQA UK’s journey of growth and transformation, followed by its present-day focus on late-life operations and decommissioning. And with Donald’s forthcoming departure, Sandy is the right person to steer the UK business going forward.”

Captain Shane Wood has stepped into the role as harbour master at Fraserburgh Harbour.

In his new role, Wood will play an integral part in the progression of Fraserburgh Harbour’s proposed £300m development masterplan, designed to secure the future of the trust port by providing facilities which will enable economic growth in the town and wider region, whilst supporting climate change objectives.

He has almost 40 years’ maritime experience, having spent 30 years serving across the globe with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. He brings with him additional experience as master aboard clearance and aggregate dredgers, and as harbour master of Cowes Harbour Commission.

Wood takes over from Thomas Boyle who retires after eight years in the role.

He said: “During my career, I have passed Fraserburgh’s coastline many times and have been aware of the Harbour’s strong links with the fishing industry and growing reputation within the offshore wind sector.

“What I hadn’t appreciated until recently is the passion my new colleagues have for maintaining the Harbour’s relationship with the local community and their commitment to a Masterplan which will bring far-reaching economic benefits to the town, Aberdeenshire and indeed Scotland. It’s an inspiring, exciting environment and one to which I look forward to contributing.”

Mark Pickering has been appointed as senior advisor at consultancy Capco in a move to accelerate the growth of its newly established UK energy practice.

Having worked at the CIO level since 1998, Pickering brings a deep understanding of technology, business strategy, transformation, and innovation to his new role.

He has held senior executive roles at Global Fortune 500 companies including EDF, Shell, Enron, Bankers Trust, HSBC, and Bank of America, and consulting roles at ADNOC and Glencore.

Partner and head of UK energy at Capco Rob Deakin said: “Mark has a real wealth of experience in the energy sector, having held pivotal roles such as CIO at both Shell Trading Global and EDF Trading, alongside numerous other senior leadership positions across the energy industry. His insights, relationships and credentials will be key as we deliver on our mission of offering a truly differentiated proposition to the marketplace.”

Kevin O’Byrne has taken on the role of chairman of Centrica, succeeding Scott Wheway. In addition, Wheway has also stood down from his position on the board.

O’Byrne has served as a non-executive director of the company since May 2019, serving as the company’s senior independent director and a member of the nominations committee and audit and risk committee.

Jo Harlow will assume O’Byrne’s role as senior independent director.

The appointment was previously announced in July this year.

O’Byrne said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Scott for his significant contribution, insights and commitment to Centrica since his initial appointment as a director in 2016.”

Hugh Elliott, former UK ambassador to Spain, has been appointed as the executive chairman of Iberdrola Energia Internacional, effective from 1 January 2025.

Elliott has spent his career in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and held his Spanish ambassadorship between 2019 and 2024.

In the private sector, he was global head of government relations at Anglo American.

Peter Dixon-Clarke will step down as chief financial officer and executive director of hydrogen technologies company AFC Energy.

He will step down from both positions immediately but will continue as an employee of the company until 31 December 2024 to ensure a smooth transition for the business.

He informed the board that he will resign to pursue other interests.

Karl Bostock will replace Dixon-Clarke as CFO and executive director of the company, effective 20 January 2025.

Chairman and CEO Gary Bullard said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Peter for the contribution he has made to AFC Energy in his time as CFO. He has built a strong team and we wish him well for the future.”

