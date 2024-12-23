Petrofac reaches binding agreement with creditors on financial restructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac reaches binding agreement with creditors on financial restructure

By Mathew Perry
23/12/2024, 7:21 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac
A Petrofac worker.

North Sea energy services firm Petrofac has entered into a binding agreement with key financial creditors on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring plan.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has been battling financial difficulties since its share price collapsed in December last year.

The company said the “lock-up agreement” with creditors formalises an in-principle agreement announced in September.

The same month, the London-headquartered firm reported a net loss of $162m in its half-yearly results.

The restructure includes $325 million (£259m) in new funding and the conversion of around $772m (£614m) in debt into equity.

Petrofac chief executive Tareq Kawash said the agreement will provide a “sustainable financial structure” that will allow the group to “move forward with confidence”.

“Bolstered by our current backlog and pipeline of opportunities, the business is well positioned as a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure,” Kawash said.”

“We have made good progress in closing out our legacy portfolio of contracts, our new projects are progressing well, we have a refreshed strategy focused on our strengths, with enhanced bidding discipline and project governance.”

In addition, after overseeing the restructure Petrofac chairman René Médori is set to leave the position in 2025.

Petrofac woes

Announcing the agreement, the company said challenges with its “legacy portfolio” had impacted its financial performance.

“In particular, the group’s activities were exposed to adverse and significantly delayed contractual outcomes and settlements and were negatively affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to losses on a number of contracts,” Petrofac said.

This included significant cost overruns on its Thai Oil Clean Fuels joint venture contract, which Petrofac said had driven losses in its engineering and construction (E&C) division and at group level in recent years.

“Here, the impact of the pandemic, together with the scale and unique complexity of the project and its location, meant that significant additional work and costs were necessary to recover lost time and complete the project,” the company said.

As part of the restructure, Petrofac will seek terms to continue its participation on a “defined and limited basis”.

If it cannot reach an agreement, Petrofac said it will exit the Thai Oil contract with “associated potential claims and contingent liabilities expected”.

 

 

