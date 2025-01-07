Serica admits ‘disappointing’ end to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica admits ‘disappointing’ end to 2024

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
07/01/2025, 7:53 am Updated: 07/01/2025, 7:56 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
tailwind serica
Much of Tailwind's production is tied-back to the Dana Petroleum Triton FPSO

Independent North Sea producer Serica (AIM: SQZ) said production at the end of the year has proved “disappointing” following a delayed restart on the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Triton, operated by South Korea’s Dana Petroleum, resumed production on 27 December, with the export gas compressor restarted two days later “following extensive root cause analysis and remedial work”, Serica said.

The firm also experienced a “short period of unscheduled downtime” on the Bruce platform related primarily to a subsea intervention to ensure enhanced production reliability on the Rhum field.

These factors meant that 2024 production averaged 34,600 boepd across the year, lower than was expected.

Serica CEO Chris Cox © Supplied by Chris Cox
Serica CEO Chris Cox.

Serica chief executive Chris Cox said: “Production in the second half of 2024 was clearly disappointing and well below the potential of our asset base.

“We and our partners are working to improve planning and procedures to optimise maintenance and maximise production resilience going forward.

“At Triton the key issue has been operating vulnerabilities associated with reliance on a single gas export compressor, and we have stayed in touch closely with the FPSO operator as they worked through root cause analysis in relation to the repeated issues seen in H2 2024.

“We understand what has caused these issues and, together with our partners, are implementing improvements to support better and more reliable future performance.

“As the Triton operations continue their ramp-up, we look forward to seeing both enhanced production as the new wells drilled during 2024 contribute fully, and more resilient operations, as we resume operations with two compressors in Q1.”

The company said it will provide a trading update to shareholders later in the month, on 21 January.

Serica’s producing assets are focused around two main hubs: the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields in the Northern North Sea, which it operates, and a mix of operated and non-operated fields tied back to the Triton FPSO.

Serica also has operated interests in the producing Columbus (Central North Sea) and Orlando (Northern North Sea) fields and a non-operated interest in the producing Erskine field in the Central North Sea and interests in several earlier stage licences.

Recommended for you

Tags