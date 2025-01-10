UK gas storage at concerningly low levels, says Centrica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK gas storage at concerningly low levels, says Centrica

By PA
10/01/2025, 12:52 pm
© Centrica StorageCentrica rough
Centrica's repurposed Rough field, Britain's largest gas storage facility.

UK gas stores have fallen to “concerningly low” levels amid freezing cold temperatures, the owner of British Gas has said.

Centrica (LON:CNA) said the UK now has less than one week’s worth of demand for gas in store.

On Thursday, stocks at UK gas storage sites were 26% lower than the same period last year, leaving them about half full, the energy giant said.

Gas inventory levels have come under pressure from the cold weather conditions and the end of Russian gas pipeline supplies through Ukraine at the end of last month.

Centrica boss Chris O’Shea said the levels are “concerningly low”.

He said the clean energy transition would mean the UK needs to use more energy storage systems to help meet demand.

“We are an outlier from the rest of Europe when it comes to the role of storage in our energy system and we are now seeing the implications of that.

“Energy storage is what keeps the lights on and homes warm when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, so investing in our storage capacity makes perfect economic sense.

sse thermal © Supplied by SSE Thermal
File photo of SSE Thermal’s Peterhead Power Station.

“We need to think of storage as a very valuable insurance policy.”

Centrica operates the country’s largest gas storage site, Rough, a facility under the North Sea off the east coast of England.

Despite being full ahead of winter, current gas inventory at Rough is about 20% lower than at the same time last year, the company said.

It comes as the UK recorded its coldest night of this winter so far on Thursday, with more freezing temperatures expected in the coming days.

The Met Office has said Friday will see “the start of a change to our weather”, but this is expected to make only “limited progress” and patchy rain, sleet and snow is expected across parts of south-west Britain.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We are confident we will have a sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter, due to our diverse and resilient energy system.

“We speak regularly with the national energy system operator to monitor our energy security, and ensure they have all tools at their disposal if needed to secure our supply.

“Our mission to deliver clean power by 2030 will replace our dependency on unstable fossil fuel markets with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain, which is the best way to protect bill payers and boost our energy independence.”

Reports the UK has been on the verge of an energy blackout are “not true”, the spokesman added.

 

