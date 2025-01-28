Scots oil firm Capricorn Energy evaluating UK North Sea opportunities after Waldorf defaults on payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Scots oil firm Capricorn Energy evaluating UK North Sea opportunities after Waldorf defaults on payment

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
28/01/2025, 7:38 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyCapricorn energy
Capricorn Energy

Scottish oil and gas firm Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) is aiming to diversify and expand its operations, targeting further opportunities in the UK North Sea.

Formerly known as Cairn Energy, the Edinburgh-based firm began scaling back its investments in the North Sea in 2021 with the sale of its interests in the Catcher and Kraken fields to Waldorf Productions for $460 million.

The company subsequently shifted focus to its operations in Egypt, leading to 120 job losses in the UK.

But in 2023, Capricorn announced plans to re-enter the UK market by acquiring Waldorf Production’s 25% stake in the Serica Energy-operated Columbus field.

As part of the deal, Waldorf agreed to make a “full and final” payment of $72.5m over stages in 2024, alongside its 25% stake in Columbus.

Waldorf default

However, earlier this month Capricorn announced that it did not receive the final settlement payment of $22.5m from Waldorf after its parent company went into administration last year.

In an operational and trading update ahead of its 2024 full-year results, Capricorn said it is continuing to evaluate its options to recover the final payment from Waldorf.

© Simon Price
The Columbus field is operated as a tie-back to Shell’s Shearwater complex in the North Sea.

Capricorn chief executive Randy Neely said outside of Egypt, the company’s priority is to “develop the scale and longevity” of its business.

“Our objective is to diversify and expand operations by leveraging our core corporate capabilities to identify, acquire and exploit the right assets in the right locations,” Neely said.

Neely said Capricorn is “currently evaluating” merger and acquisition opportunities in the UK North Sean and in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company is evaluating potential deals against a “strict set of strategic, financial and returns criteria”, Neely said, and the company will update the market on its efforts “when appropriate”.

Capricorn Energy

In its results to 31 December 2024, Capricorn posted revenues of $143m, against production costs of $41m.

The company recorded capital expenditure of $60m in 2024, with group net cash at $23m.

Capricorn received net cash inflows from its Egypt operations of $72m, and last week received a $50m payment from Australian operator Woodside relating to the disposal of its production sharing contract interests in Senegal.

Neely said Capricorn achieved the “top end of production guidance and a return to profitability” in 2024.

“In 2025, we will continue to focus on maximising the value from our self-funding Egyptian business unit, ensuring revenues from the assets provide the cash flow to sustain and eventually grow investment in country,” he said.

