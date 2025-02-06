Hartshead submits revised Anning and Somerville gas offtake route to UK regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead submits revised Anning and Somerville gas offtake route to UK regulator

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
06/02/2025, 12:48 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Shutterstock / James Jones JrAn oil rig at sea in the sunset.
Aerial view of silhouette offshore jack up drilling rig during sunset - oil and gas industry; Shutterstock ID 2472575121; purchase_order: ; job:

North Sea operator Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) has submitted a revised gas offtake route for its Anning and Somerville development to the UK regulator.

Hartshead said the selected export route now ties into the CalEnergy Resources owned and operated Saturn Banks pipeline system.

The Saturn Banks system was previously owned and operated by independent IOG, which went into administration in 2023.

The project will then transport gas to the Perenco owned and operated Bacton Terminal on the Norfolk coast for processing and entry into the UK grid.

The Perth-based firm said the project economics are “significantly enhanced” by the new route through reduced anticipated capital expenditure.

© Supplied by Hartshead Resources
A graphic showing a revised gas offtake route for the Hartshead Resources Anning and Somerville development in the Southern North Sea. Image: Hartshead Resources

Previously, Hartshead had proposed a gas offtake route via the Shell-operated Corvette and Leman Alpha installations in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

The Australian firm holds a 60% interest in the P2607 licence comprising the Anning and Somerville gas fields.

Hartshead estimates the fields have combined 2p reserves of just over 300 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas.

The operator farmed out a 40% stake in Anning and Somerville to Viaro Energy subsidiary RockRose Energy in 2023 in a £105 million deal.

Since then, Viaro has provided a “financing backstop” worth A$800 million (£415m) to progress the first phase of the project after Hartshead encountered financial difficulties.

In July last year, Viaro also agreed a deal to acquire the SNS assets of Shell and ExxonMobil, including the Corvette and Leman Alpha assets.

Anning and Somerville offtake route

Hartshead said the “far superior” offtake route via the Saturn Banks pipeline system holds significant advantages over the previous route.

This includes increased production volumes capacity, accelerated production, a simpler tie-in to host infrastructure and superior economic performance.

In addition, Hartshead said the new route will lead to the earliest projected first gas date for the development.

Hartshead is “in advanced discussions” regarding capital investment for pipeline infrastructure associated with the development, the company said.

This includes the potential for 100% funding for the extension of the existing Saturn Banks pipeline to the Anning and Somerville field development area.

“Potential for re-use of other existing infrastructure, such as the re-purposing of
an existing production platform, is also being investigated and progressed,” Hartshead said.

“This platform re-use is also the subject of infrastructure funding discussions.”

The operator said discussions regarding commercial and technical specifics for transportation and processing of gas are “progressing well”.

Hartshead Resources

In its most recent quarterly update, Hartshead Resources chief executive Chris Lewis said the company remains “fully focused” on progressing its Anning and Somerville gas field project.

“We are pleased that certainty has been provided in relation to the fiscal policy for the oil and gas industry in the UK, and that the government has seen the vital important of retaining first year capital expensing and full capital allowances,” Lewis said.

The company is also considering further exploration opportunities around the Anning and Somerville field which could “provide significant secondary economic value”.

 

Recommended for you

Tags