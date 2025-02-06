TotalEnergies has “little future” in the UK, boss warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TotalEnergies has “little future” in the UK, boss warns

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
06/02/2025, 12:55 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© BloombergPatrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) will continue to move away from the UK North Sea as it looks to curtail exploration in the basin.

Speaking as part of an investor call during the presentation of the French oil major’s fourth-quarter results, CEO Patrick Pouyanné said he sees “little future, to be honest” in the UK.

The company’s fourth-quarter results continue a trend from the third quarter in being largely silent on its plans for the UK.

Speaking at the event, Pouyanné said that the company has no plans to make further exploration in the UK.

“We have explored many discoveries and today we have a debate about who has the right to develop. It’s not possible to put some exploration money when you can’t get the developer licence,” he said.

“I prefer to explore in countries where I’m convinced that we’ll get the development.”

He added that TotalEnergies will continue its strategy of divesting its assets, though he did not specify if this would include any in the UK.

TotalEnergies had previously agreed a deal to sell its oil and gas fields West of Shetland as well as the Shetland Gas Plant to Prax Group.

The sale includes the Greater Laggan area, Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach.

However, the company’s fourth-quarter results made no mention of when it expects it to close.

The company’s upstream portfolio in the North Sea still includes the Elgin-Franklin, Culzean and Alwyn fields and offshore wind plays including the Seagreen project off the Angus coast.

The group has also shutdown its Gryphon floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel as ahead of a planned decommissioning this year.

TotalEnergies has gone from one of the North Sea’s biggest tax payers into significant retreat from the region.

Figures for 2023 showed that TotalEnergies paid the largest windfall tax, coming in at £821 million, more than second placed BP at £621m.

Pouyanné has previously been critical of UK fiscal policy, warning that the country’s tax regime will prompt TotalEnergies to reduce capital expenditure and restructure operations in the country.

“In the UK, we have worked in different ways to try to find a way to combine fiscal losses with our tax bill,” Pouyanné said.

“We are continuing to work on this one and if there are opportunities to save $1 billion of taxation, we’ll do it.”

