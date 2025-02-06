Unions fear up to 2,000 North Sea redundancies at Repsol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unions fear up to 2,000 North Sea redundancies at Repsol

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
06/02/2025, 3:56 pm Updated: 06/02/2025, 4:04 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by systemrepsol fine
Repsol's Auk A platform, around 155 miles off Aberdeen.

A trade union has raised concerns that North Sea operator Repsol (BME:REP) could cut up to 2,000 jobs amid a review of its ageing offshore production assets.

The Spanish firm has received numerous warnings and fines from UK regulator over the past year, and the Unite union says it understands the firm is now undertaking a review of its operations.

Unite negotiated a collective bargaining agreement covering 350 offshore workers employed by the firm’s British subsidiary Repsol Resources UK in 2023.

Speaking to Upstream, Unite regional officer John Boland said the union understands Repsol UK is looking to reset as an “end-of-life field operator”.

As a result, Boland said Repsol could make up to 2,000 contractor and employee roles redundant in the process of shifting its focus to decommissioning.

Based in Aberdeen, Repsol operates 38 fields across the UK continental shelf including 11 offshore installations and two onshore terminals.

Its operational assets include the Arbroath, Montrose, Auk and Clyde platforms and the Bleo Holm FPSO.

The operator is also in the process of decommissioning multiple assets, including the Fulmar and Buchan platforms.

Last year, it was reported that Repsol was in talks to merge its UK assets with private equity-backed NEO Energy.

The firm previously operated its UK assets in a joint venture with Chinese operator Sinopec, which ended in 2023.

Since then, Repsol has faced persistent rumours of job cuts at its Aberdeen base.

In response to the redundancy fears, a Repsol UK spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Repsol UK do not comment on speculation.”

Energy Voice understands Repsol maintains a total of 1081 operational staff, including contractors and employees, across its UK operations.

Repsol regulator woes

Repsol has drawn the ire of both the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) offshore regulator and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in recent months.

In November last year, the NSTA handed Repsol a £350,000 fine for “unreasonable practice” which led to a shut-in at the Flyndre field in 202.

The sanction is the largest ever financial penalty the NSTA has given to an operator.

The NSTA also issued Repsol a £160k fine in December 2023 for breaching offshore emissions rules at its Auk North, Halley and Fulmar installations.

repsol fine © Repsol
The Fulmar platform operated by Repsol Resources.

Meanwhile, the HSE has also issued several safety notices against Repsol, including an immediate prohibition notice in November.

These include reprimands for failing to secure effective emergency response measures at its Fulmar A platform, including fire safety equipment.

HSE also rebuked Repsol over poor toilet facilities on its Arbroath platform which have been “in desperate need of replacing” since 2020.

Repsol has also attracted criticism over its environmental record.

A report last year listed Repsol among the North Sea operators responsible for the highest volume of oil and chemical spills.

Energy Voice has contacted the Unite union for comment.

