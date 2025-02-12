EnQuest says several UK transactions “progressing”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest says several UK transactions “progressing”

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
12/02/2025, 8:04 am Updated: 12/02/2025, 2:34 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by OEUKEnQuest Labour
EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) has said it is progressing several UK transaction processes as its looks to deliver value-accretive growth in the country.

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said: “EnQuest’s foundation for growth remains robust and we are progressing several UK transaction processes, each focused on monetising the group’s UK tax asset.

“Building shareholder value remains at the heart of our capital allocation decisions and we will provide an update on the group’s shareholder return plans when we announce our final audited results in March.”

The company pointed to the Autumn Budget statement, which clarified the UK fiscal regime, including retention of 100% first year capital allowances and the EPL decarbonisation allowance.

According to its full year results for 2024, the group experienced operated production uptime of 90% across the year, resulting in average production of 40,736 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Despite the impact of the Ninian outage in November, strong production towards the end of the year brought us within 0.6% of our stated range.

“2025 production from our existing portfolio to the end of January was 44,200 boe per day, which is tracking ahead of our 2025 guidance range of 40,000-45,000 boe per day (which includes pro forma volumes for Vietnam).

“We continue to deliver top-quartile production uptime across the portfolio and remain committed to maintaining discipline in our cost management and investment decisions.”

In addition, the company said it is delivering on its strategy to grow its international footprint, with successive transactions in South East Asia providing geographic and commodity diversification within the portfolio.

Bseisu added: “Our entry into Vietnam through the Block 12W acquisition and extending our Malaysian footprint with the expansion of our Seligi gas agreement and the DEWA PSC award are all underpinned by EnQuest’s differentiated operating and project capability.

“As EnQuest continues to work towards a transaction in the UK North Sea and another potential new country entry in South East Asia, these agreements underline our commitment to growth, a disciplined approach to M&A, and a strategy to deploy capital where we see the most favourable returns.”

