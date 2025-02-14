Power Moves: Fugro general counsel and more

Katja Fenton has been appointed as Fugro’s general counsel and member of the executive leadership team.

Starting from 1 April 2025, Fenton will bring over 20 years of experience to the company, with a distinguished track record in managing complex legal issues, large-scale contracting, and enhancing compliance in international businesses across various industries.

Most recently, she served as chief ethics officer at ASML, where she developed global ethics and integrity standards.

She succeeds Annabelle Vos, who was appointed as group director for Middle East and India earlier this year.

Fugro CEO Mark Heine said that Fenton’s “extensive international background and wide-ranging experience in handling complex legal and compliance matters in demanding business environments, will undoubtedly be invaluable to Fugro. I am confident she will play a crucial role in helping Fugro achieve its full potential.”

Fenton added: “I look forward to collaborating with Fugro’s world-leading experts, who are dedicated to supporting the global energy transition, developing safe urban environments, and mitigating the effects of climate change.”

Mark Thomas has joined UK inertial fusion company First Light Fusion as its permanent CEO.

His primary goal in the new position will be to drive the business towards achieving revenue generation this year.

In addition, he will continue the company’s mission of commercialising fusion energy and drive forward new commercial partnerships.

Thomas has three decades of operational, engineering and executive experience in the aerospace and defence industries.

He served as chief engineer at Rolls-Royce, working across multiple engine programmes and spearheading the company’s civil aerospace technology demonstrators and future initiatives.

Thomas also spent nearly a decade as CEO of Reaction Engines, where he led the development of advanced propulsion systems and thermal management technologies.

Commenting on the appointment, Thomas said: “We are entering a new and important chapter of the business, which I am delighted to be leading alongside our board, executive leadership and truly remarkable team.

“There is momentum behind fusion globally, and First Light – with its unique technology and capabilities – is well positioned to be a critical enabler in the commercialisation of fusion energy.”

Chairman of First Light Fusion Bart Markus added that Thomas “brings with him a strong engineering foundation, combined with a proven track record in technical innovation, leadership, and business growth and transformation. This positions him perfectly to guide First Light through our next phase of development.”

Harry Burton has joined Phillips 66 as its commercial account manager, where he will be responsible for managing resellers, FOB Jetty customers, and supermarket contracts.

He previously spent almost five years working as key account manager at independent fuel importer and wholesaler Mabanaft UK.

While he will be based at the company’s London office, he will travel regularly to Scotland.

Burton said: “Phillips 66 is one of the most respected fuel suppliers in the UK. The opportunity to progress my career within a company with a great culture and a team with decades of experience really appealed to me.”

And Phillips 66 wholesale business manager for UK marketing Geoff Henderson added: “Harry’s extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him a valuable addition to the Phillips 66 team. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our commercial operations and driving further growth.”

Dan Giemajner and Matt Hardwick have joined energy lawyers King & Spalding’s corporate practice group and its energy industry team as partners in London.

Giemajner will focus on project finance, advising clients on the structuring, financing and delivery of international energy, infrastructure and natural resources projects.

Hardwick will advise clients on the design, construction and operation of high-value and complex projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as the full range of commercial contracts underpinning them.

In addition, Nadia Cinti is joining the firm’s London office as counsel. Cinti advises on complex energy, infrastructure and natural resources projects globally. All three join the firm from Akin Gump.

Leader of King & Spalding’s energy industry team Dan Feldman said: “With the successful projects and energy practice they have built and impressive array of experience handling and financing first-of-a-kind deals around the world, Dan and Matt will be great assets to our team, providing synergies with many of our existing clients as well as new opportunities for others.

“Dan and Matt are ambitious, entrepreneurial and focused on building, which make them a great fit both for our Energy industry team and our London office more broadly as we continue to grow with top talent in the City and globally. Nadia is an exceptional senior lawyer whose addition will provide further depth and capability.”

Karen Richardson, currently serving as a non-executive director of BP, has been appointed as the director to the board of Artius II Acquisition Inc.

The company is a blank check company formed ahead of a planned merger or acquisition. Artius II aims to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer services to other companies.

The company was founded by Boon Sim, the founder and managing partner of Artius Capital Partners and founder of Artius Acquisition Inc.

Richardson will be joined by Kevin Costello and John Stein as fellow board members.

In addition to her role at BP, she is also the lead independent director of Exponent and served as a director of Worldpay from 2018 until July 2019.

Her appointment comes as Artius II was listed on the Nasdaq Global Market on 13 February 2025.

Steve Tarr has been appointed as group sector lead for UK energy at Balfour Beatty.

He will lead the direction of Balfour Beatty’s current and future UK energy market opportunities spanning the full energy transition and security spectrum – hydrogen, carbon capture, new nuclear, nuclear fusion, small modular reactors and offshore wind as well as strengthening the UK’s electricity grid.

Tarr also leads Balfour Beatty’s power transmission & distribution, rail and Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick businesses as divisional CEO.

His appointment supports the group’s aim to execute its profitable managed growth strategy.

