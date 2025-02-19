‘We’ve no money’: Industry fears over delivering North Sea decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘We’ve no money’: Industry fears over delivering North Sea decommissioning

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
19/02/2025, 5:30 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by systemDecommissioning at the Frigg oilfield.
Decommissioning at the Frigg oilfield.

A North Sea industry veteran has expressed concerns about the UK’s ability to deliver on its decommissioning responsibilities, as well as doubts over the potential economic benefits.

Speaking from the floor of the conference at the Subsea Expo event in Aberdeen, Mark Patterson lamented the fact that the decommissioning sector is still facing many of the same challenges it faced over a decade ago.

Patterson co-founded decommissioning-focused rig operator Well-Safe Solutions in 2017, before retiring from the Aberdeen firm in 2019.

Despite an estimated £40 billion overall spend on North Sea decommissioning, Patterson expressed scepticism over the short-term opportunities for the UK supply chain.

“10 years ago, I sat and listened to the same stories about decommissioning and all the challenges, and nothing’s really changed,” he said.

Mark Patterson co-founded Well-Safe Solutions in 2017.

“I founded Well-Safe in 2017 and we came up with what we thought was a solution, and here we are 10 years on, and I understand the Well-Safe Guardian is sitting in Cromarty Firth with no work for a year.”

Patterson also said he wondered about the UK industry’s ability to fund decommissioning activity given the current North Sea fiscal regime.

“The governments, or the politicians, over the last few years have totally screwed the operators with windfall tax, so there’s no cash available, really, to go and do decommissioning,” he said.

“Our country is just about bust. Treasury will pay about 50% to 70% of the cost of decommissioning, and we’ve no money.

“So I just don’t see how there’s a fix to this unless, again, more collaboration, we can find out where the money is and how we can move this forward.

“And so, if you think there’s a big opportunity coming in the short term [for the UK supply chain], I just don’t see it.”

North Sea decommissioning challenges

In response to Patterson’s comments, a Well-Safe Solutions spokesperson said: “The Well-Safe Guardian is currently on standby before it returns to a client project in the North Sea.”

His comments come amid a raft of challenges facing both operators and the supply chain in North Sea decommissioning.

Costs for decommissioning projects are continuing to rise, while project timelines are often significantly delayed.

Supply chain constraints and technical and financial challenges are among the “speed bumps” facing UK decommissioning according to analyst firm Wood Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator is preparing to dish out fines and name and shame operators that are failing to meet decommissioning deadlines.

© PA
The oil platform Stena Spey with tug boats amongst other rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland.

With continued uncertainty around decommissioning timelines, supply chain firms are looking to overseas markets to secure work, leading to fears assets such as rigs will be in short supply for future offshore wind and carbon capture projects in the North Sea.

Financial viability challenges

Responding to Patterson’s comments, Decom Mission chief executive Sam Long said while the industry body aims to promote the UK sector and the need for decom spending, he recognised that the “concern about how financially viable it is remains”.

“We are getting there, very, very slowly, but it doesn’t mean that the finances are working out,” he said.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Decom Mission CEO Sam Long.

Long said UK policymakers should recognise importance of decommissioning work to avoiding further deindustrialisation within the offshore energy sector.

“The risk is we lose these sites and the capability and then we’re never back in that part of the activity again,” he said.

It’s a message Long said he delivered to UK ministers during a recent select committee appearance Westminster.

“Decommissioning has got the attention of ministers, they recognise it as a bridge activity [between oil and gas and renewables],” he said.

“We need to think of it that way.”

UK’s ‘first mover advantage’ on decom

But Long also expressed optimism in opportunities which could come from the UK North Sea’s position as the world’s most mature offshore basins.

“I would say right now we’ve got first mover advantage, and we need to make sure we use that,” he said.

“If we don’t take advantage of that and do the knowledge transfer into other basins, those basins will eventually catch up.

“Places like Australia are starting to become active markets, and these active markets are picking up volume.”

Despite the opportunities, the UK industry is “not executing enough sustainable work to maintain our supply chain”, Long added.

“The irony being the rest of the world wants our supply chain at the same time,” he said.

Recommended for you

Tags