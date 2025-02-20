Ithaca Energy hails “transformational” 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca Energy hails “transformational” 2024

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
20/02/2025, 7:46 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca energy cambo

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has hailed a “transformational” 2024 and said it sees opportunities in both the North Sea and abroad.

In its unaudited results update for the full year 2024, the group saw fourth-quarter production at 116,000 boe per day. With an OPEX per boe of approximately $14, this delivered an EBITDAX of $642 million for the quarter.

The group reached a peak production rate of 138,000 boe per day in quarter four, with strong performance continuing into January, with an average of around 120,000 boe per day for November to January.

In addition, its total 2024 production was at 80,200 boe per day, at the top end of the market guidance range.

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman commented: “2024 was a transformational year for Ithaca Energy. We enter 2025 with a stronger, more diverse production and reserves base, significant investment optionality, increased financial strength and an enhanced strategic platform.

“We continue to see material opportunity in our home basin, with an eye on international expansion, providing a range of strategic options for growth. Our focus will continue to be on high-grading investment across our range of growth opportunities, executing in line with our strategy as a value-led investor, to maximise long-term sustainable shareholder value.”

Ithaca completed its business combination with Eni last year, taking on the vast majority of the Italian company’s UK upstream oil and gas assets, excluding its East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.

This also included the appointment of Luciano Vasques as the group’s CEO.

With both companies’ assets combined, Ithaca previously said it expected to have daily production of 100,000-110,000 boe per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

Vasques added: “Our 2024 performance exceeded expectations and the combination of the business with the Eni’s UK assets is demonstrating its value. The integration is progressing well, with both operational and systems aspects well on track.

“We have also seen improved performance in safety and a marked reduction in emission intensity. We are progressing on all fronts of our organic growth projects, and welcome the recent Judicial Review ruling on the Rosebank development, which supports its continued progression.

“The Rosebank development is good for the UK, it supports 2,000 UK jobs in its construction phase, increases UK energy security and contributes significant tax receipts to the government.”

However, the company has previously warned that a redundancy consultation is “inevitable” in the wake of the Eni combination.

However, the group has not confirmed what offices could be impacted or how many workers would be let go, only that it would affect its onshore workforce.

Ithaca Energy will hold an investor update on 26 March 2025, where it will reveal its full year results along with guidance for 2025.

