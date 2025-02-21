Grangemouth protesters lay 400 hard hats outside Scottish Labour conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Grangemouth protesters lay 400 hard hats outside Scottish Labour conference

By PA
21/02/2025, 4:51 pm
© Andrew Milligan/PA WireMembers of Unite union take part in a demonstration to protest at Petroineos plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery, during the Scottish Labour Party conference at the Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Members of Unite union take part in a demonstration to protest at Petroineos plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery, during the Scottish Labour Party conference at the Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Grangemouth workers targeted the opening day of the Scottish Labour conference on Friday, laying 400 hard hats on the ground to represent every job set to be lost.

Workers and members of the Unite union gathered outside the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow to urge the UK Government to do more to save the oil refinery.

Protesters braved wet and windy weather as they chanted “You said our refinery was your top priority” and “Keep Grangemouth working”.

Petroineos announced last year that more than 400 jobs would be lost as Scotland’s last oil refinery shuts this year.

The Scottish and UK governments have committed £100 million to the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to support jobs and skills in the area along with a report – called Project Willow – to look at the future of the site.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also announced a further £25 million to ensure a “just transition” in the area.

Grangemouth future

But trade unions have accused both governments of not doing enough to save the plant, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has described the response as “not good enough”.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the PA news agency that Grangemouth could still be saved.

She said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to say to the UK Government, the Scottish Government and all politicians that they have not got long now to save Grangemouth.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham speaks at a demonstration to protest at Petroineos plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery, during the Scottish Labour Party conference at the Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Let’s be really clear, Grangemouth can be saved, but I’m saying to all politicians today, if they do not do that, then it will never be forgotten and it will never be forgiven.

“What they need to do is to get round the table and to discuss how they are going to deal with what’s happening in Grangemouth.”

Ms Graham said Unite had presented the Government and Petroineos with a plan to transform the refinery into a sustainable aviation fuel hub.

She said the government should stop “posturing” and instead show the “vision” and “bravery” needed to stop the plant from closing.

“Both governments have got to get their fingers out of their ears,” Ms Graham said.

Speaking during the demonstration, the Unite general secretary warned that the UK’s oil and gas workers cannot become “the new coal miners”.

The Scottish and UK governments have been approached for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags