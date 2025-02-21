Grangemouth protesters lay 400 hard hats outside Scottish Labour conference

Grangemouth workers targeted the opening day of the Scottish Labour conference on Friday, laying 400 hard hats on the ground to represent every job set to be lost.

Workers and members of the Unite union gathered outside the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow to urge the UK Government to do more to save the oil refinery.

Protesters braved wet and windy weather as they chanted “You said our refinery was your top priority” and “Keep Grangemouth working”.

Petroineos announced last year that more than 400 jobs would be lost as Scotland’s last oil refinery shuts this year.

The Scottish and UK governments have committed £100 million to the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to support jobs and skills in the area along with a report – called Project Willow – to look at the future of the site.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also announced a further £25 million to ensure a “just transition” in the area.

Grangemouth future

But trade unions have accused both governments of not doing enough to save the plant, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has described the response as “not good enough”.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the PA news agency that Grangemouth could still be saved.

She said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to say to the UK Government, the Scottish Government and all politicians that they have not got long now to save Grangemouth.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Let’s be really clear, Grangemouth can be saved, but I’m saying to all politicians today, if they do not do that, then it will never be forgotten and it will never be forgiven.

“What they need to do is to get round the table and to discuss how they are going to deal with what’s happening in Grangemouth.”

Ms Graham said Unite had presented the Government and Petroineos with a plan to transform the refinery into a sustainable aviation fuel hub.

She said the government should stop “posturing” and instead show the “vision” and “bravery” needed to stop the plant from closing.

“Both governments have got to get their fingers out of their ears,” Ms Graham said.

Speaking during the demonstration, the Unite general secretary warned that the UK’s oil and gas workers cannot become “the new coal miners”.

The Scottish and UK governments have been approached for comment.