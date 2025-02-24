Wood re-enters takeover talks with Dubai firm Sidara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood re-enters takeover talks with Dubai firm Sidara

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
24/02/2025, 3:23 pm Updated: 24/02/2025, 6:30 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON:WG) has confirmed it has received a fresh approach from rival firm Sidara regarding a possible takeover bid.

The Dubai-based firm walked away from making an offer for Wood in August last year after months of takeover speculation.

On 3 July Sidara had made a “‘final offer” in a previous bid to acquire Wood at 230p per share due to be decided by 31 July.

But in August, Sidara said it opted against making an improved offer “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Since then, Wood’s share price has collapsed from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.

On Monday, Wood confirmed an approach from Sidara “in relation to a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company”.

Under UK “put up or shut up” laws, Sidara now has until 24 March to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood, although the deadline can be extended.

Despite a 33% rise in its share price following confirmation of the Sidara offer, the increase pushed Wood’s market capitalisation to just over £240m, well short of the approximately £1.6bn valuation Sidara had offered last year.

Sidara takeover saga

All three takeover bids from Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, last year came in below a separate takeover bid from US firm Apollo in 2023.

Wood has been the subject of continued takeover speculation in recent years as the company continues to struggle financially, posting a £754 million half-year loss in August.

Wood Group's headquarters in Aberdeen. © DC Thomson
Wood Group’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin has said he is “disappointed” with the company’s finances as he continues efforts to sell off parts of the business and write down contracts to improve profitability.

In another blow, last week the company’s chief financial officer Arvind Balan resigned from his position with immediate effect over incorrect credentials.

He left before Wood was able to confirm the results of an investigation of its books following write-offs of large scale contracts. The shock announcement of the review in November prompted another share price collapse for the beleaguered energy services group.

Despite the financial troubles, Wood has continued to secure significant contract win in recent months, including a $120m contract extension with Shell UK.

Who is Sidara?

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt and expansions to airports in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Shanghai, China.

