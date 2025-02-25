Scottish public supports oil and gas production

A poll has found widespread support for North Sea oil and gas production among Scottish residents, either alongside renewable energy or as part of a broader energy mix.

Conducted by Opinion Matters for advisory firm Big Partnership, the poll of 1,000 Scottish residents found 80% were in favour of continued oil and gas production.

Of those in favour, 42% supported Scotland continuing to produce its own oil and gas while growing renewable energy generation.

Meanwhile, a further 27% backed continuing to have a mix of oil, gas and renewables “indefinitely”.

Around 15% of respondents felt Scotland should keep producing its own oil and gas only with a plan to phase it out, while 11% said Scotland should stop producing oil and gas as soon as possible.

Big said the results demonstrate a “clear public preference for a balanced approach” to the energy transition.

Based on the poll findings, Big said the sentiment in favour of oil and gas “holds true across a range of age groups, genders and geographical regions”.

The poll comes amid warnings over the impact to jobs that Labour’s oil and gas policies could have on cities like Aberdeen, including for firms like Big.

Warning for SNP and Labour

Big Partnership chief executive Allan Barr said the poll results are a “stark reminder” to political leaders that Scottish public opinion on oil and gas is “nowhere near as polarised as has been portrayed”.

Barr said the policies of the Labour UK government and the SNP Scottish government seem to be out of step with Scottish voters.

Since taking office last year, Labour has implemented an increase to the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms and pledged not to issue new exploration licences.

© Supplied by Harbour Energy

Meanwhile, the SNP included a “presumption against” developing new North Sea oil and gas fields in its draft energy strategy, despite it not being a devolved policy area.

“Labour’s current stance on oil and gas risks further dividing the party from the overwhelming majority of Scottish voters, who continue to see the sector as absolutely vital to the country’s economic and energy future,” Barr said.

“Similarly, the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas production puts it at odds with the views of the electorate, leaving a significant political gap that could be exploited by other parties.

“It should be clear to all parties that future decisions on energy policy must align with public sentiment, recognising that oil and gas remains the backbone of Scotland’s energy security, economic prosperity, and thousands of skilled jobs.

“Any policy that undermines the sector risks catastrophic consequences for the country’s future.”