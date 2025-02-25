Scottish public supports oil and gas production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Scottish public supports oil and gas production

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
25/02/2025, 1:29 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Shellenergy strategy uk
The Shell Shearwater production hub in the central North Sea

A poll has found widespread support for North Sea oil and gas production among Scottish residents, either alongside renewable energy or as part of a broader energy mix.

Conducted by Opinion Matters for advisory firm Big Partnership, the poll of 1,000 Scottish residents found 80% were in favour of continued oil and gas production.

Of those in favour, 42% supported Scotland continuing to produce its own oil and gas while growing renewable energy generation.

Meanwhile, a further 27% backed continuing to have a mix of oil, gas and renewables “indefinitely”.

Around 15% of respondents felt Scotland should keep producing its own oil and gas only with a plan to phase it out, while 11% said Scotland should stop producing oil and gas as soon as possible.

Big said the results demonstrate a “clear public preference for a balanced approach” to the energy transition.

Based on the poll findings, Big said the sentiment in favour of oil and gas “holds true across a range of age groups, genders and geographical regions”.

The poll comes amid warnings over the impact to jobs that Labour’s oil and gas policies could have on cities like Aberdeen, including for firms like Big.

Warning for SNP and Labour

Big Partnership chief executive Allan Barr said the poll results are a “stark reminder” to political leaders that Scottish public opinion on oil and gas is “nowhere near as polarised as has been portrayed”.

Barr said the policies of the Labour UK government and the SNP Scottish government seem to be out of step with Scottish voters.

Since taking office last year, Labour has implemented an increase to the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms and pledged not to issue new exploration licences.

Harbour Energy North Sea platform © Supplied by Harbour Energy
The Harbour Energy operated Judy platform in the UK North Sea.

Meanwhile, the SNP included a “presumption against” developing new North Sea oil and gas fields in its draft energy strategy, despite it not being a devolved policy area.

“Labour’s current stance on oil and gas risks further dividing the party from the overwhelming majority of Scottish voters, who continue to see the sector as absolutely vital to the country’s economic and energy future,” Barr said.

“Similarly, the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas production puts it at odds with the views of the electorate, leaving a significant political gap that could be exploited by other parties.

“It should be clear to all parties that future decisions on energy policy must align with public sentiment, recognising that oil and gas remains the backbone of Scotland’s energy security, economic prosperity, and thousands of skilled jobs.

“Any policy that undermines the sector risks catastrophic consequences for the country’s future.”

Recommended for you

Tags