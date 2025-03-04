Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney takes chairman job at climate AI firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney takes chairman job at climate AI firm

By PA
04/03/2025, 6:51 am
© SYSTEMBP q3
Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney

Former BP chief Bernard Looney has been named chairman of a climate-focused AI start-up, nearly 18 months on from a scandal which saw him leave the oil giant.

The new role at data firm ExpectAI is Mr Looney’s second since quitting BP in September 2023 after failing to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

The Irish executive also took a job on the board of a US-based data centre company, Prometheus Hyperscale, last year.

ExpectAI helps small and medium-sized businesses find green suppliers and climate-related subsidies.

Mr Looney said: “The energy transition must make economic sense if it is to succeed.

“This applies to businesses making investment decisions, shareholders directing capital, and customers choosing where to spend their money.”

His appointment comes after BP drastically reduced its spending on renewables last week, claiming that policies brought in while Mr Looney was in charge went “too far, too fast” on green energy.

The move followed pressure from some investors to boost profits at the firm, but has also angered environmental groups.

BP is the latest firm to significantly water down its climate promises following Shell and Equinor.

And it comes after US President Donald Trump’s promise to “drill, baby, drill” encouraged energy giants to focus more on fossil fuels.

By contrast, the firm Mr Looney is joining is designed to help smaller companies cut emissions while staying profitable, while also linking them to government subsidies and financial incentives schemes.

Mr Looney said it fills the “critical knowledge and capability gap” for small firms, adding: “It helps them grasp opportunities to grow their business and cut costs, all while reducing emissions.”

The startup is gearing up for a fresh funding round in the early summer, while bosses also hope to expand into the US later in the year.

