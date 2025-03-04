Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney takes chairman job at climate AI firm

Former BP chief Bernard Looney has been named chairman of a climate-focused AI start-up, nearly 18 months on from a scandal which saw him leave the oil giant.

The new role at data firm ExpectAI is Mr Looney’s second since quitting BP in September 2023 after failing to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

The Irish executive also took a job on the board of a US-based data centre company, Prometheus Hyperscale, last year.

ExpectAI helps small and medium-sized businesses find green suppliers and climate-related subsidies.

Mr Looney said: “The energy transition must make economic sense if it is to succeed.

“This applies to businesses making investment decisions, shareholders directing capital, and customers choosing where to spend their money.”

His appointment comes after BP drastically reduced its spending on renewables last week, claiming that policies brought in while Mr Looney was in charge went “too far, too fast” on green energy.

The move followed pressure from some investors to boost profits at the firm, but has also angered environmental groups.

BP is the latest firm to significantly water down its climate promises following Shell and Equinor.

And it comes after US President Donald Trump’s promise to “drill, baby, drill” encouraged energy giants to focus more on fossil fuels.

By contrast, the firm Mr Looney is joining is designed to help smaller companies cut emissions while staying profitable, while also linking them to government subsidies and financial incentives schemes.

Mr Looney said it fills the “critical knowledge and capability gap” for small firms, adding: “It helps them grasp opportunities to grow their business and cut costs, all while reducing emissions.”

The startup is gearing up for a fresh funding round in the early summer, while bosses also hope to expand into the US later in the year.