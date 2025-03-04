Orcadian sells 50% stake in HALO Offshore UK to IPC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian sells 50% stake in HALO Offshore UK to IPC

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
04/03/2025, 7:44 am Updated: 04/03/2025, 7:49 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Faroe PetroleumDecommissioning
The Schooner NUI platform. HALO held the licence to the Schooner field but not the platform, which will now be decommissioned.

North Sea operator Orcadian Energy has sold a 50% stake in HALO Offshore UK Ltd to power plant developer Independent Power Corporation (IPC).

Orcadian acquired the shares of HALO Offshore UK in December last year from the joint liquidators of its parent company Hague and London Oil plc (HALO).

HALO previously held several licences in the Southern North Sea, including in the Pegasus and Andromeda fields and the depleted Schooner field.

The firm does not currently hold any licences after it collapsed in 2022, leaving shareholders as much as £18 million out of pocket.

Orcadian said it intends to seek production acquisition opportunities for HALO alongside IPC, with a “preference for low-emissions, non-operated, gas producing licences”.

Since 2013, Orcadian said HALO has incurred around £50 million of pre-trading capital expenditures.

The firm said it expects this will generate, on commencement of a ring-fence trade, tax allowances in the region of £115 million.

In addition, Orcadian said IPC has entered into a loan agreement with HALO for up to £539,000 so that HALO can evaluate and negotiate gas producing licence interests.

HALO has reimbursed Orcadian for costs incurred on behalf of HALO and IPC.

Meanwhile, Orcadian has pledged its share of HALO as security for its 50% share of this loan.

Orcadian said IPC has also agreed to provide, or procure the provision of, non-dilutive funding of at least £5 million.

IPC has also agreed to provide, or procure the provision of, additional dedicated funding lines to finance acquisitions, Orcadian said.

IPC chief executive Peter Earl and Mark Preece, founder and owner of Oil Gas and Marine Ltd, will join Orcadian chief executive Steve Brown and chief financial officer Alan Hume on the board of HALO Offshore UK.

Orcadian and IPC

The HALO deal comes shortly after Orcadian farmed out a 50% stake in a sub-area of its Earlham and Orwell developments to an IPC subsidiary, Marine Low Carbon Power Company (MLCP).

The deal was signed for $2.2 million, with $1.4m payable on completion.

MLCP aims to use gas from the sites to power onshore battery projects and its Mobile Offshore Generating Unit (MOGU) product with incorporated carbon capture and storage.

The MOGU fits a gas turbine to the development to produce what Orcadian described as “carbon free energy”. This power is then exported back to shore via subsea cables.

HALO Offshore UK

HALO was formed in 2014 via a reverse acquisition by Wessex Exploration.

Following its takeover of Tullow, HALO purchased Third Energy Offshore via an all-share transaction in 2018.

The deal reportedly diluted the interests of previous shareholders by some 19.25%.

The acquisition included stakes in exploration prospects such as Pegasus and Andromeda.

It later relinquished its non-operated Pegasus stakes in 2020, though the remaining partners Neptune Energy and Spirit Energy subsequently agreed to equalise their equity in Pegasus and take the project forward.

In May 2021, HALO sold all its Dutch assets to Rockrose Energy – a subsidiary of London-headquartered Viaro – offloading the portfolio owing to “greatly increased abandonment liabilities” and “relative under performance.”

The package comprised interests in the Joint Development Area (JDA), fields adjacent to the JDA, the Northern Area, the Western Gas Transport (WGT) pipeline and processing plant at Den Helder, and the WGT Extension pipeline.

The acreage covered about 2,800 sq. km and the assets generated average net production of 2,198 boepd in 2019.

Following the sale in 2021, the company said it was “evaluating opportunities within Europe for renewable energies” including onshore geothermal and offshore carbon capture and storage.

To do so, it said it would retain its interests in The Philippines as it examined the potential for geothermal energy production.

It also said the Schooner field on licence PL2578 could be redeveloped or used as a carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

Recommended for you

Tags