Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell upstream director Zoë Yujnovich to step down at end of March

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
04/03/2025, 8:09 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by ShellShell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich is set to leave the supermajor later this month.
Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director Zoë Yujnovich will step down at the end of March after more than a decade at the supermajor, the company announced.

The London-listed firm said Yujnovich will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the group.

The 48-year-old Australian will be replaced on the company’s executive committee by Cederic Cremers and Peter Costello.

Cremers will be appointed president for integrated gas, while Costello will take on the role of president for upstream.

The two will join Shell’s executive committee on 1 April.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said change to the company’s leadership structure is part of “the next phase of our transformation”.

“We have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business,” Sawan said.

Going forward, Shell will “delayer” its most senior leadership structure to reflect the “three primary areas of business value”, Sawan said, including integrated gas; upstream; and downstream, renewables and energy solutions.

“In the first half of 2026, we will also integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our projects and technology directorate, into our business lines,” Sawan added.

“This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value.”

Sawan commended Yujnovich for her contributions to the company, which she joined in 2014 after more than a decade at British-Australian mining company Rio Tinto.

“Zoë’s outstanding impact as a leader leaves a lasting legacy and positions us strongly for the future.” Sawan said.

Yujnovich will now serve as a non-executive director on the board of British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Unilever.

 

