Government confirms windfall tax to go in 2030 as consultation kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Government confirms windfall tax to go in 2030 as consultation kicks off

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
05/03/2025, 3:43 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonEnergy secretary Ed Miliband
Energy secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to the ORE Catapult Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen.

The UK government has confirmed that the windfall tax is scheduled to end in 2030, and has launched a consultation on what its successor will look like.

The government had already announced a 2030 end date for the controversial taxation policy in the Autumn Budget when chancellor Rachel Reeves pushed back its end date.

The government has said that authorities will work with industry, communities, trade unions and wider organisations to determine what the new regime could look like to ensure it can respond to any future shocks in commodity prices.

The government said that the new regime will provide long-term certainty to the oil and gas industry, helping support investments.

The regime aims to protect jobs in existing and future industries and deliver a fair return for the nation during times of unusually high prices.

The highly controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, brought the headline rate of tax on operators to 78% late last year after Keir Starmer’s government hiked taxes imposed on UK operators by 3%.

The oil and gas industry has long since rallied against the tax regime in the UK.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “The North Sea will be at the heart of Britain’s energy future. For decades, its workers, businesses and communities have helped power our country and our world.

“Oil and gas production will continue to play an important role and, as the world embraces the drive to clean energy, the North Sea can power our Plan for Change and clean energy future in the decades ahead.

“This consultation is about a dialogue with North Sea communities – businesses, trade unions, workers, environmental groups and communities – to develop a plan that enables us to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities of the years ahead.”

Commitment to existing North Sea fields

In addition, the consultation commits to maintaining existing oil and gas fields for their lifetime.

However, it will also implement the Labour government’s plan to not issue new licences to explore new fields.

These are two policies that Starmer’s premiership has talked about implementing since the 2024 election campaign.

The consultation forms part of the government’s plan to ensure a phased transition for the North Sea, balancing energy security against growing clean industries and creating tens of thousands more jobs in offshore renewables estimated by 2030.

Additional proposals being considered could see changes to the role of North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), as the regulator of UK oil and gas, offshore hydrogen, and carbon storage industries.

David Whitehouse © Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.

This includes ensuring the authority has the regulatory framework it needs to support the government’s vision for the long-term future of the North Sea and enable an orderly and prosperous transition to clean energy.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive David Whitehouse said: “The UK offshore energy industry, including its oil and gas sector, is responsible for thousands of jobs across Scotland and the UK, and today the government has committed to meaningful consultation on the long-term future of our North Sea.

“That is important and welcomed. Energy policy underpins our national security – how we build a clean energy future and leverage our proud heritage matters.

“Today’s consultations, on both the critical role of the North Sea in the energy transition and how the taxation regime will respond to unusually high oil and gas prices, will help to begin to give certainty to investors and create a stable investment environment for years to come.

“We will continue to work with government and wider stakeholders to ensure a future North Sea which delivers economic growth and supports the communities that rely on this sector and workers across right and the UK.”

Recommended for you