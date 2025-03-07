Dana Petroleum cancels Western Isles FPSO purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dana Petroleum cancels Western Isles FPSO purchase

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/03/2025, 8:05 am Updated: 07/03/2025, 9:02 am
© Image: Ross Creative CommunicationsWestern Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.
Dana Petroleum has terminated an agreement with NEO Energy to purchase the Western Isles floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The decision follows the agreement reaching its longstop date at the end of February 2025.

NEO Energy was looking to buy the vessel to work on the Greater Buchan field as part of the Buchan Horst joint venture. The group held 23% of the FPSO, and was looking to buy Dana Petroleum’s 77% holding.

A Dana Petroleum spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Dana Petroleum can confirm that the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Dana Petroleum and Neo Energy has failed to complete.  It follows a series of events leading to delays to the Buchan project.”

Buchan Horst is 50% owned and operated by NEO Energy, with Serica Energy holding 30%, and Jersey Oil and Gas holding the remaining 20%.

Jersey Oil & Gas CEO Andrew Benitz commented: “The route to unlocking the Buchan development continues to depend on achieving satisfactory conclusions in respect of the on-going fiscal and regulatory consultations.

“The fiscal consultation was kicked off yesterday and encouragingly, while the details are yet to be fleshed out, it was apparent that the government has heard many of the concerns of the industry.”

Development of the Buchan Horst project was pushed back in light of the Finch ruling, with its consultation not expected to conclude until spring this year.

