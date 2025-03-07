Dana Petroleum cancels Western Isles FPSO purchase

Dana Petroleum has terminated an agreement with NEO Energy to purchase the Western Isles floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The decision follows the agreement reaching its longstop date at the end of February 2025.

NEO Energy was looking to buy the vessel to work on the Greater Buchan field as part of the Buchan Horst joint venture. The group held 23% of the FPSO, and was looking to buy Dana Petroleum’s 77% holding.

A Dana Petroleum spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Dana Petroleum can confirm that the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Dana Petroleum and Neo Energy has failed to complete. It follows a series of events leading to delays to the Buchan project.”

Buchan Horst is 50% owned and operated by NEO Energy, with Serica Energy holding 30%, and Jersey Oil and Gas holding the remaining 20%.

Jersey Oil & Gas CEO Andrew Benitz commented: “The route to unlocking the Buchan development continues to depend on achieving satisfactory conclusions in respect of the on-going fiscal and regulatory consultations.

“The fiscal consultation was kicked off yesterday and encouragingly, while the details are yet to be fleshed out, it was apparent that the government has heard many of the concerns of the industry.”

Development of the Buchan Horst project was pushed back in light of the Finch ruling, with its consultation not expected to conclude until spring this year.