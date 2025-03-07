EnQuest launches bid for Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest launches bid for Serica Energy

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/03/2025, 10:35 am Updated: 07/03/2025, 11:11 am
Photo of Michael Behr
EnQuest's North Sea HQ
Serica Energy and EnQuest are in discussions about a possible transaction to combine the two companies.

According to a company statement, the board of Serica believes that a combined company will have greater scale and diversification, as well as unlocking synergies and providing a stronger platform for further growth.

Although discussions are ongoing, the transaction will likely be structured as an all share offer by EnQuest for Serica by way of a reverse takeover under the UK Listing Rules.

This would involve a return of capital to existing Serica shareholders conditional upon completion of the transaction, and that Serica shareholders would hold a majority of the shares in the enlarged company with shares listed on the equity shares (commercial companies) (ESCC) of the London Stock Exchange.

The Serica Energy statement added that there is currently no certainty either that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which such offer will be made.

EnQuest will need to make a firm intention of an offer for Serica or that it does not intend to make such an offer by 4 April 2025, though this deadline can be extended.

Last month, EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said it is progressing several UK transaction processes.

Serica Energy boss Chris Cox has previously laid out plans to explore merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the North Sea, as the region’s fiscal regime “can’t really get any worse than it is right now.”

Its full-year results for 2024 said that the company averaged production of 40,736 boe per day.

Serica is one of the UK’s top ten oil and gas producers, with its assets including around 34,600 boe per day.

Among Serica’s assets include the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields, and fields in the Triton area. It is also a stakeholder in the Buchan Horst venture.

