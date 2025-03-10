Orcadian says it’s on path to becoming to production company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian says it’s on path to becoming to production company

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
10/03/2025, 7:55 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Shutterstock / Sad AgusOrcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy has its eye on moving from a pre-development company into a producing company in 2025.

According to its unaudited results for the last six months of 2024, the company’s recent deals put it on track to start producing gas.

The year saw the company complete its acquisition of HALO Offshore UK Ltd and agree the sale of a 50% interest in the asset to Independent Power Corporation (IPC).

In addition, it agreed the terms for a disposal of a 50% interest in licence P2680, which includes the Earlham project, to Marine Low Carbon Power Company (MLCP).

Orcadian Energy CEO Steve Brown commented: “The second half of 2024 has been an important period in the development of Orcadian. We have handed over responsibility for the Pilot project to Ping Petroleum and we are pleased with the progress they are making.

“We have developed a strong working relationship with the MLCP and IPC teams, and we believe that these relationships can deliver on the government’s Clean Power initiative as well as being extraordinarily fruitful for Orcadian.”

The results added that its planned activity in 2025 will be around identifying and negotiating producing asset acquisition opportunities for HALO, and supporting Ping Petroleum and MLCP in the development of Pilot and Earlham respectively

The company will pursue out-of-round licence applications for the former P2320 licence over Blakeney, Feugh and Thornham; and an extension of the P2634 licence to include the area of former licence P2516.

“Having closed the acquisition of HALO in December we are delighted to have brought IPC in as a 50% partner in HALO which we intend to grow into a gas producing company just as quickly as we can,” Brown said.

“We believe that 2025 will see us well on the road to being a production company and graduating from our current pre-development status.”

