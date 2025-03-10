Oil tanker ablaze after collision off Yorkshire

An oil tanker and cargo vessel have collided in the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire, early reports have claimed.

More than 30 casualties have been brought ashore, with some crew members yet to be accounted for.

Firefighting vessels and lifeboats have been dispatched to the scene, and both vessels are ablaze as a result of the accident in the Humber Estuary.

A Coastguard statement read: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9:48am.

“A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”

The US-flagged Stena Immaculate was anchored when it was hit by the Solong cargo vessel at around 10am this morning. at the site of the collision.

The Stena Immaculate had sailed from Greece and was anchored outside Hull, while the Solong a container ship sailing under the flag of Portugal, was enroute from Grangemouth to Rotterdam.

More will follow as additional details come in.