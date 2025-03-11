Deltic’s undervalued stock causes ‘frustration’ for the firm and shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deltic’s undervalued stock causes ‘frustration’ for the firm and shareholders

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
11/03/2025, 7:33 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Deltic EnergyThe Valaris 121 while working on the Selene discovery.
The Valaris 123 jack-up rig was used to drill Selene.

Deltic Energy has expressed “frustration” at what it sees as a discrepancy between the value of its assets and the price of its stock.

In an operations update, Deltic CEO Andrew Nunn said: “The magnitude of the divergence between Deltic’s share price and the company’s valuation of its stake in the Selene Gas Project is clearly a cause of frustration for both shareholders and the board, especially given the quality of the asset and commitment of the joint venture partners.”

On Tuesday, Deltic stocks opened on the AIM market at 3.25 pence per share, a significant drop-off compared to the peaks of around 43p in April 2024.

In the shareholder update, the North Sea boss reiterated his confidence in the Selene project, a development in which Deltic owns a 25% non-operated stake.

The firm forecasts a 35% return on investment in the UK gas asset and post-tax net earnings of $58 million (£44.94m).

In November, Deltic confirmed that well costs on Selene would come in under budget, with field operator Shell confirming that the partners in the joint venture would press ahead for the second term of the licence.

This news caused the firm’s share price to climb 13% on the day of the announcement.

© Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Andrew Nunn.

Nunn continued: “The board considers that actions taken in late 2024 to reduce ongoing G&A costs, and Deltic’s previously communicated year-end cash position of £1.4m, provides the board with sufficient flexibility to progress potential funding options to enable the business to move to Selene FID and beyond.”

Salene is yet to take final investment decision (FID), and late last year the Deltic boss told Energy Voice that in order to reach FID his firm is contemplating farming out yet more of its stake in the Southern North Sea gas project. 

The North Sea explorer owns 25% of this project after South Korea’s Dana bought out a 25% share in February 2024, with London-based supermajor Shell operating the project and claiming the remaining half.

Despite the firm’s perceived undervaluation, there is confidence in the current UK market following certainty from Labour’s first budget in Autumn.

“There has now been a period of stability in the UK oil and gas industry following the UK Budget in October 2024, and while the overall environment remains extremely challenging, we believe there has been a slight improvement in sentiment towards the sector,” Nunn added.

The day following the budget, Deltic announced its joint venture Selene project would be downgrading its estimated ultimate recoverable (EUR) resources of 131 billion cubic feet (BCF) at 50% probability (P50). Previously, it was said to be around 300 BCF.

The trio of firms behind the asset expect first gas in 2029.

