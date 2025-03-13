Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics strikes support deal with Spirit Energy

Aberdeen-based Peterson Energy Logistics has been brought on to support Spirit Energy’s operations across the North Sea and East Irish Sea.

Under a new contract, Peterson will deliver a range of work to Spirit, including technology, cargo operations, warehousing, quayside services and road transport until end of field life.

The company will also provide warehousing and materials management services specifically tailored to meet Spirit Energy’s operational needs at the Barrow Gas Terminal and its offshore operations.

Peterson, part of the Netherlands-based Royal Peterson and Control Union (RPCU), will deliver work from its supply bases located at Heysham and Aberdeen.

Peterson Energy Logistics joint managing director UK Jason Hendry said: “We are committed to leading the way in sustainable logistics to address environmental targets, enhance operational efficiency and control costs for our customers.

“Our extensive experience as an integrated logistics provider with a market-leading suite of software applications enables us to add real value to our customers’ operations.”

The two companies have worked together for the past decade, with the new contract building on their partnership.

Peterson business manager for Heysham Elaine Dawson added: “As the energy transition progresses, we are proud to work alongside our oil and gas customers to provide flexible, high-quality, and innovative logistics services which lead to efficiencies and improvements.”

Peterson has seen growth in its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sectors, including at its operations in Edzell and Shetland, where it struck a contract supporting Vestas in the onshore development of the Viking wind farm.

The company also won a contract to provide logistics support for RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, providing project logistics and the provision of key personnel to support installing the offshore converter platform.

Amongst Spirit Energy’s portfolio is the Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) project, a carbon capture and storage development off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.