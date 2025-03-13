Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics strikes support deal with Spirit Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics strikes support deal with Spirit Energy

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
13/03/2025, 4:42 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by AregPeterson Energy Logistics joint managing director UK Jason Hendry
Peterson Energy Logistics joint managing director UK Jason Hendry

Aberdeen-based Peterson Energy Logistics has been brought on to support Spirit Energy’s operations across the North Sea and East Irish Sea.

Under a new contract, Peterson will deliver a range of work to Spirit, including technology, cargo operations, warehousing, quayside services and road transport until end of field life.

The company will also provide warehousing and materials management services specifically tailored to meet Spirit Energy’s operational needs at the Barrow Gas Terminal and its offshore operations.

Peterson, part of the Netherlands-based Royal Peterson and Control Union (RPCU), will deliver work from its supply bases located at Heysham and Aberdeen.

Peterson Energy Logistics joint managing director UK Jason Hendry said: “We are committed to leading the way in sustainable logistics to address environmental targets, enhance operational efficiency and control costs for our customers.

“Our extensive experience as an integrated logistics provider with a market-leading suite of software applications enables us to add real value to our customers’ operations.”

The two companies have worked together for the past decade, with the new contract building on their partnership.

Peterson business manager for Heysham Elaine Dawson added: “As the energy transition progresses, we are proud to work alongside our oil and gas customers to provide flexible, high-quality, and innovative logistics services which lead to efficiencies and improvements.”

Peterson has seen growth in its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sectors, including at its operations in Edzell and Shetland, where it struck a contract supporting Vestas in the onshore development of the Viking wind farm.

The company also won a contract to provide logistics support for RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, providing project logistics and the provision of key personnel to support installing the offshore converter platform.

Amongst Spirit Energy’s portfolio is the Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) project, a carbon capture and storage development off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

