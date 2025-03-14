Power Moves: Big changes at Clarke Energy and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Power Moves: Big changes at Clarke Energy and more

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
14/03/2025, 2:53 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Clarke EnergyClarke Energy CEO Jamie Clarke and chief financial officer Peter Holliday.
Jamie Clarke and Peter Holliday of Clarke Energy will be stepping down as CEO and chief financial officer, respectively.

Jamie Clarke is the son of Jim Clarke, the founder of Liverpool-headquartered Clarke Energy and has led the business since his appointment as CEO in 2010. He has led the business to consistent growth over this period with the company having exceeded £500m of annual revenue in 2024 with expected growth in 2025.

Clarke Energy was acquired by the Kohler Company of Wisconsin in 2017. In May 2024, Kohler Energy became a separate, independent business, operating as Rehlko.

The move forms part of a planned succession, with the two leaving their roles from 1 May.

Kyle Quinn succeeds Clarke as president and Sharon Wright will take on Holliday’s position as group finance director.

Both Clarke and Holliday will be retained in non-executive roles and will be supporting the business going forwards.

Clarke commented: “Having committed over 50 years between us to the growth and development of Clarke Energy, we still have a huge passion for the business and have both accepted ongoing non-executive roles and will remain involved in the business going forward.”

Quinn added: “The business continues to thrive and now covers 27 countries providing industry leading distributed energy solutions for our customers. On behalf of the Clarke Energy leadership team, we look forward to continuing in their footsteps on the next phase of the Clarke journey.”

Brimmond sales director Matt Nicoll, business development manager Natalie Wright, and key account lead Calum Thomson. © Supplied by Brimmond
Brimmond sales director Matt Nicoll, business development manager Natalie Wright, and key account lead Calum Thomson.

Natalie Wright has been appointed as business development manager at Aberdeenshire-based engineering and manufacturing specialists Brimmond.

She brings over a decade of experience in sales, account management and business development within the energy sector.

In her new role, Wright will focus on driving revenue growth and identifying opportunities in both emerging markets and Brimmond’s established energy portfolio.

In addition, Calum Thomson has returned to Brimmond to lead the expansion of the company’s key account programme.

Brimmond sales director Matt Nicoll commented: “It’s testament to the strength and positivity of our company culture that we’re able to attract such skilled professionals, and particularly gratifying that Calum has returned to Brimmond. We’re thrilled to have them both on board. Their talent and enthusiasm will undoubtedly make a significant impact as we continue to grow and strengthen our client relationships.”

Left to right, HydraWell chief commercial officer Erlend Engelsgjerd and technology development lead Marcelo Jaculli. © Supplied by Erlend Engelsgjerd h
Left to right, HydraWell chief commercial officer Erlend Engelsgjerd and technology development lead Marcelo Jaculli.

Erlend Engelsgjerd has been promoted to chief commercial officer at plugging and abandonment (P&A) company HydraWell.

Having worked at the group since April 2012, his professional experience also includes the development and field trial of multilateral liner hanger and liner drilling systems, and the development, testing and execution of Hydrawell’s Perf, Wash and Cement (PWC) systems.

In addition, Marcelo Jaculli has taken on the role of technology development lead. He moved to Norway in 2023 as a postdoctoral researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and has dedicated his career to well engineering research, focusing on well integrity, and plugging and abandonment.

Engelsgjerd said: “I look forward to continuing the excellent work of my predecessors and to helping grow HydraWell into new areas, as well as maintaining and increasing our global market share with our PWC technology as the portfolio centrepiece.

“We see an overall increased activity towards abandonments, and the cost associated with decommissioning mean we must get it right first time.  Our success rate places us at the heart of project planning, and I look forward to playing a part in expanding HydraWell’s horizons by pushing boundaries and innovating.”

Fifth Ring group managing director Jennifer Maclennan, PR and crisis communications manager Ashleigh Barbour, PR manager Eve Ferguson and head of content Nikki Annand. © Supplied by Fifth Ring
Fifth Ring group managing director Jennifer Maclennan, PR and crisis communications manager Ashleigh Barbour, PR manager Eve Ferguson and head of content Nikki Annand.

Fifth Ring has added multiple new hires as part of a strategic expansion in its B2B marketing offerings to the energy, maritime, manufacturing and technology industries.

These include Ashleigh Barbour as PR and crisis communications manager, Eve Ferguson as PR manager and Nikki Annand as head of content.

Barbour previously worked on the Press and Journal’s live news team and spent nearly a decade in communications with Police Scotland.

Ferguson brings a wealth of experience from her time as an account director at a PR and marketing firm, while Annand joins Fifth Ring after successfully running her own marketing consultancy for several years.

Fifth Ring also secured £750,000 in new client revenue over the past year, and its expansion reflects the agency’s growing global footprint, with around 40 new clients across key international markets.

The additions come as Fifth Ring was recognised on the 2025 B2B Marketing UK Agencies Benchmarking Report. Climbing 16 places to secure the 41st spot in the UK-wide list, it was the highest rated Scottish agency.

Fifth Ring group managing director Jennifer Maclennan said: “Our success is built on consistently delivering exceptional work that exceeds client expectations, and these rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us to champion their interests.”

She added: “With key appointments and major new business wins, 2025 is shaping up to be even stronger.”

 

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.

