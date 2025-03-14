Power Moves: Big changes at Clarke Energy and more

Jamie Clarke and Peter Holliday of Clarke Energy will be stepping down as CEO and chief financial officer, respectively.

Jamie Clarke is the son of Jim Clarke, the founder of Liverpool-headquartered Clarke Energy and has led the business since his appointment as CEO in 2010. He has led the business to consistent growth over this period with the company having exceeded £500m of annual revenue in 2024 with expected growth in 2025.

Clarke Energy was acquired by the Kohler Company of Wisconsin in 2017. In May 2024, Kohler Energy became a separate, independent business, operating as Rehlko.

The move forms part of a planned succession, with the two leaving their roles from 1 May.

Kyle Quinn succeeds Clarke as president and Sharon Wright will take on Holliday’s position as group finance director.

Both Clarke and Holliday will be retained in non-executive roles and will be supporting the business going forwards.

Clarke commented: “Having committed over 50 years between us to the growth and development of Clarke Energy, we still have a huge passion for the business and have both accepted ongoing non-executive roles and will remain involved in the business going forward.”

Quinn added: “The business continues to thrive and now covers 27 countries providing industry leading distributed energy solutions for our customers. On behalf of the Clarke Energy leadership team, we look forward to continuing in their footsteps on the next phase of the Clarke journey.”

Natalie Wright has been appointed as business development manager at Aberdeenshire-based engineering and manufacturing specialists Brimmond.

She brings over a decade of experience in sales, account management and business development within the energy sector.

In her new role, Wright will focus on driving revenue growth and identifying opportunities in both emerging markets and Brimmond’s established energy portfolio.

In addition, Calum Thomson has returned to Brimmond to lead the expansion of the company’s key account programme.

Brimmond sales director Matt Nicoll commented: “It’s testament to the strength and positivity of our company culture that we’re able to attract such skilled professionals, and particularly gratifying that Calum has returned to Brimmond. We’re thrilled to have them both on board. Their talent and enthusiasm will undoubtedly make a significant impact as we continue to grow and strengthen our client relationships.”

Erlend Engelsgjerd has been promoted to chief commercial officer at plugging and abandonment (P&A) company HydraWell.

Having worked at the group since April 2012, his professional experience also includes the development and field trial of multilateral liner hanger and liner drilling systems, and the development, testing and execution of Hydrawell’s Perf, Wash and Cement (PWC) systems.

In addition, Marcelo Jaculli has taken on the role of technology development lead. He moved to Norway in 2023 as a postdoctoral researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and has dedicated his career to well engineering research, focusing on well integrity, and plugging and abandonment.

Engelsgjerd said: “I look forward to continuing the excellent work of my predecessors and to helping grow HydraWell into new areas, as well as maintaining and increasing our global market share with our PWC technology as the portfolio centrepiece.

“We see an overall increased activity towards abandonments, and the cost associated with decommissioning mean we must get it right first time. Our success rate places us at the heart of project planning, and I look forward to playing a part in expanding HydraWell’s horizons by pushing boundaries and innovating.”

Fifth Ring has added multiple new hires as part of a strategic expansion in its B2B marketing offerings to the energy, maritime, manufacturing and technology industries.

These include Ashleigh Barbour as PR and crisis communications manager, Eve Ferguson as PR manager and Nikki Annand as head of content.

Barbour previously worked on the Press and Journal’s live news team and spent nearly a decade in communications with Police Scotland.

Ferguson brings a wealth of experience from her time as an account director at a PR and marketing firm, while Annand joins Fifth Ring after successfully running her own marketing consultancy for several years.

Fifth Ring also secured £750,000 in new client revenue over the past year, and its expansion reflects the agency’s growing global footprint, with around 40 new clients across key international markets.

The additions come as Fifth Ring was recognised on the 2025 B2B Marketing UK Agencies Benchmarking Report. Climbing 16 places to secure the 41st spot in the UK-wide list, it was the highest rated Scottish agency.

Fifth Ring group managing director Jennifer Maclennan said: “Our success is built on consistently delivering exceptional work that exceeds client expectations, and these rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us to champion their interests.”

She added: “With key appointments and major new business wins, 2025 is shaping up to be even stronger.”

