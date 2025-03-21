Petrofac share trading to be temporarily suspended from May

Trading in the Petrofac’s shares will be temporarily suspended from 1 May 2025 after the company decided to defer publishing its audited annual results for 2024 as it pushes on with a planned restructuring.

In accordance with its listing rules, share-trading will be halted until its full year 2024 results are published.

In a stock market update, the company said it expects the effective date of the restructuring to fall after 30 April 2025, with the results to fall shortly after this.

The announcement comes after a convening hearing for Petrofac’s financial restructuring, with the court approving the creditor class composition proposed in the restructuring plan and ordering a convening of creditor meetings.

A sanction hearing will take place between 30 April and 2 May 2025, and the restructuring effective date is expected to occur shortly thereafter.

Recent months have proven challenging for embattled Petrofac. It reported a net loss of $162 million for the first half of 2024 with net debt at $622 million. However, the company is also sitting on an $8bn order backlog with E&C accounting for the majority of value while asset solutions accounts for $2.3bn.

In December last year, the company entered into a binding agreement with key financial creditors on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring plan.

The restructure includes $325m in new funding and the conversion of around $772m in debt into equity.

The company has been looking to restructure to deal with its debt-load and issues caused by legacy contracts to improve liquidity and secure bank guarantees to support current and future contracts.

After overseeing the restructure Petrofac chairman René Médori is set to leave the position in 2025.

Petrofac previously saw a temporary suspension of trading in its shares as it missed the deadline to deliver its full year report for 2023.