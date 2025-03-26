Marine conservation group launches High Court challenge over North Sea oil and gas licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Marine conservation group launches High Court challenge over North Sea oil and gas licences

Oceana UK will argue the previous Conservative government's decision to issue new oil and gas licences will do "deep and lasting harm to marine wildlife and climate stability".
Mathew Perry
26/03/2025, 12:05 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockNorth Sea oil rig
An oil rig in the North Sea.

Marine conservation group Oceana UK will appear in the High Court in London today as part of legal action against a UK government decision to award North Sea oil and gas licences.

Oceana will argue the decision to grant 31 exploration licences as part of the 33rd offshore petroleum licensing round was unlawful because the government “ignored expert advice from its own nature advisors” in making its decision.

Both the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) and Nature England objected to the licences, but Oceana said this was not reflected in environmental regulator OPRED’s assessment.

Therefore, the group will ask the High Court to overturn the licences granted to companies including TotalEnergies, Deltic Energy and Orcadian Energy.

33rd North Sea licensing round

The former Conservative government launched the 33rd licensing round in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In total, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator awarded 83 licences to offshore operators in the North and East Irish seas and the West of Shetland area.

The Oceana case covers 31 of these licences, including 21 which fall within designated marine protected areas (MPAs).

Companies which received licences in the 33rd round include Australian firms Hartshead Resources and Finder Energy, as well as NEO Energy, Neptune and Perenco among others.

While at the time the government said the oil and gas licensing round passed climate compatibility checks, UK courts have since issued landmark rulings concerning downstream emissions and approval for fossil fuel projects.

© Supplied by Oceana UK
A map showing marine protected areas in blue and North Sea licence blocks from the 33rd licensing round in black using data from the North Sea Transition Authority. Image: Oceana UK

These include the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Finch case last year and a January decision overturning approvals for the Jackdaw and Rosebank projects.

Despite the ruling, Labour government has indicated it will allow Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank projects to proceed.

Meanwhile, the High Court has already dismissed a separate attempt by campaign groups Greenpeace UK and Uplift to block the 33rd licensing round on climate grounds.

But Oceana will be hoping the precedent set in the Finch case will lead to the court deciding in its favour.

Marine Protected Areas

Oceana’s case centres on the potential risk of “deep and lasting harm” to marine wildlife resulting from oil and gas exploration.

Oceana said many of the licence blocks fall within MPAs, home to wildlife including harbour porpoises, grey seals and puffins.

Despite this, Oceana said the potential for accidental oil spills was excluded from environmental impact assessments for the licences.

The conservation group will also argue that seismic surveys will disrupt marine wildlife in the area and potentially lead to strandings or death.

In addition, Oceana will argue the potential climate impacts of the licences have not been properly taken into account.

Labour ‘on the side of Big Oil’

Oceana UK campaign lead Naomi Tilley criticised the Labour government for its decision to defend the case “on the side of Big Oil”.

“Labour has made a welcome commitment to ending new oil and gas licences and to building a future powered by clean, reliable sources of energy,” Tilley said.

“They now need to hold true to that and choose the right side of history.

A group of Killer Whales at the Tartan Alpha in January 2019

“The steady drip-feed of pollution from oil and gas developments has well-documented and severe impacts on marine wildlife ranging from cancers to stillbirths, and across species from porpoises to cod.”

Tilley said the UK needs to “prioritise thriving seas and flourishing communities over short-term profits and greed”.

Leigh Day environmental solicitor Carol Day, acting on behalf of Oceana in the case, said the oil and gas licences “could have serious and potentially irreversible impacts” on marine wildlife.

“The point of the assessment process is to ensure these possible dangers are understood and factored into decision-making,” Day said.

Meanwhile, University of Aberdeen senior lecturer in energy law Dr Daria Shapovalova said: “It is paramount that decisions on oil and gas licensing and developments are made in accordance with the regulations and with full understanding of the impact they may have on the environment.

“These rules are designed to ensure our most important and vulnerable wildlife and habitats get the protection they need.”

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We are unable to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

