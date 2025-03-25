Ashtead Technology sees 2024 revenues grow on the back of M&A strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ashtead Technology sees 2024 revenues grow on the back of M&A strategy

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
25/03/2025, 8:02 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology saw revenue growth of 52% for 2024, driven largely by the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy.

According to the subsea equipment provider’s full-year results for 2024, the company brought in £168 million of revenue in 2024, compared to £110.5m in 2023.

Inorganic revenue contributed roughly 39% of the 52% increase, against around 14% for organic revenue.

In addition, the company saw profit before tax of £36.1m, an increase of 31% on the previous year

Ashtead Technology has been pursuing an M&A strategy for several years, acquiring WeSubsea and Hiretech in late 2022 and ACE Winches in November 2023.

The group brought its total number of acquisitions up to nine in 2024, when it purchased both Seatronics and J2 Subsea in November. These marked its largest deal to date and expanded its equipment fleet and the scale to its international operations.

Ashtead CEO Allan Pirie said that the group’s 2024 performance exceeded their financial and strategic objectives.

“The group finished the year larger, stronger and more capable of delivering value to our customers. This is underpinned by the breadth of our offering and the flexibility of our international operating model.

“The integration of Seatronics and J2 Subsea, acquired in November, is at an advanced stage and the quality of what we have acquired has already exceeded our expectations.

“Reflecting on the strong financial performance in 2024, the record backlogs being reported by our customers and the strong growth fundamentals in our core markets, we are confident in our ongoing positive momentum. With opportunities for both continued organic growth and disciplined M&A activity, we believe that we can deliver further value creation for our shareholders moving forward.”

Ashtead Technology added that its board is encouraged by the group’s performance in the first quarter of 2025 and that its full year 2025 expectations remain unchanged.

The board also said that is assessing a potential move from the Alternative Investment Market to the main market, following consultation with the company’s advisors and largest shareholders.

Tags