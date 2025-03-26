Ithaca Energy says it has ‘revitalised’ North Sea Cambo project

North Sea operator Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) says it has “revitalised” its controversial Cambo oil field project following its tie-up with Italian firm Eni.

Ithaca and Eni announced the combination of their UK upstream assets with Eni in April last year, creating the largest resource holder in the UK continental shelf.

Announcing its audited results for 2024, Ithaca said following the Eni deal and the UK government’s Autumn fiscal review the company it is now “looking to further enhance the technical and operational features” of the Cambo project.

Ithaca also forecast higher production levels in 2025 in the range of 105,000-115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from the 80,200 boepd it produced in 2024.

Ithaca Energy’s Cambo oil field

It comes after Ithaca Energy’s former chairman Gilad Myerson told Energy Voice in April last year that Eni’s entry would help “de-risk” Cambo.

Cambo, once hoped to reach a final investment decision in 2022, has been delayed due to changes to the UK government windfall tax and the exit of partner Shell in 2023.

Located 80 miles west of Shetland, the Cambo field is the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea following Rosebank, in which Ithaca also holds a stake alongside Norwegian operator Equinor.

Ithaca said in light of its “enhanced strength” following its tie-up with Eni, it has asked the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator to grant a further extension of the Cambo licence to September 2027.

Elsewhere, Ithaca said it has completed its development development concept selection for its Fotla prospect in support of a final investment decision for the tie-back.

The company said farm-down processes remain live for both Cambo and Fotla after a “temporary pause” as it awaited the outcome of the UK government’s fiscal and regulatory review.

In relation to its Rosebank development, Ithaca said it is continuing to work closely with joint venture partner Equinor and the UK government to ensure the project is in full compliance with new environmental guidance after a Scottish court overturned approval for the project earlier this year.

Ithaca 2024 results

Ithaca hailed a “transformational year” in 2024, which saw the company combine its UK upstream business with Italian operator Eni.

In its audited results, Ithaca recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses of $1.4bn (£1.09bn).

The operator achieved profit after tax of $153.2m (£119m), and the company paid $351m (£272m) in group taxes across 2024 with the “significant majority” related to the Energy Profits Levy windfall tax.

Elsewhere, Ithaca also announced a $200 million (£155m) dividend to shareholders as the company released its audited 2024 results.

It comes after a separate $200m dividend payment in November last year, bringing the total amount Ithaca paid to shareholders in 2024 to $500m (£387m).

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman said the company made “material progress” towards its strategic objectives in 2024.

“We enter our next era of growth, with a proven strategy and a range of strategic options for growth,” Friedman said.

“Yesterday’s announcement of our acquisition of JAPEX UK, increasing our stake in the high-quality, long-life Seagull field demonstrates continued execution of our inorganic growth strategy, building further scale in our core UKCS market.

“Our focus in 2025 will continue to be on high-grading investment across our range of growth opportunities, executing in line with our strategy as a value-led investor, to maximise long-term sustainable shareholder value through growth and distributions.”