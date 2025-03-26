Ithaca Energy says it has ‘revitalised’ North Sea Cambo project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca Energy says it has ‘revitalised’ North Sea Cambo project

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
26/03/2025, 7:45 am Updated: 26/03/2025, 7:49 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca Energy sign
Ithaca Energy's IPO in London in 2022.

North Sea operator Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) says it has “revitalised” its controversial Cambo oil field project following its tie-up with Italian firm Eni.

Ithaca and Eni announced the combination of their UK upstream assets with Eni in April last year, creating the largest resource holder in the UK continental shelf.

Announcing its audited results for 2024, Ithaca said following the Eni deal and the UK government’s Autumn fiscal review the company it is now “looking to further enhance the technical and operational features” of the Cambo project.

Ithaca also forecast higher production levels in 2025 in the range of 105,000-115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from the 80,200 boepd it produced in 2024.

Ithaca Energy’s Cambo oil field

It comes after Ithaca Energy’s former chairman Gilad Myerson told Energy Voice in April last year that Eni’s entry would help “de-risk” Cambo.

Cambo, once hoped to reach a final investment decision in 2022, has been delayed due to changes to the UK government windfall tax and the exit of partner Shell in 2023.

Located 80 miles west of Shetland, the Cambo field is the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea following Rosebank, in which Ithaca also holds a stake alongside Norwegian operator Equinor.

eni cambo © Ithaca Energy
Artist impression of the Cambo FPSO.

Ithaca said in light of its “enhanced strength” following its tie-up with Eni, it has asked the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator to grant a further extension of the Cambo licence to September 2027.

Elsewhere, Ithaca said it has completed its development development concept selection for its Fotla prospect in support of a final investment decision for the tie-back.

The company said farm-down processes remain live for both Cambo and Fotla after a “temporary pause” as it awaited the outcome of the UK government’s fiscal and regulatory review.

In relation to its Rosebank development, Ithaca said it is continuing to work closely with joint venture partner Equinor and the UK government to ensure the project is in full compliance with new environmental guidance after a Scottish court overturned approval for the project earlier this year.

Ithaca 2024 results

Ithaca hailed a “transformational year” in 2024, which saw the company combine its UK upstream business with Italian operator Eni.

In its audited results, Ithaca recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses of $1.4bn (£1.09bn).

The operator achieved profit after tax of $153.2m (£119m), and the company paid $351m (£272m) in group taxes across 2024 with the “significant majority” related to the Energy Profits Levy windfall tax.

Elsewhere, Ithaca also announced a $200 million (£155m) dividend to shareholders as the company released its audited 2024 results.

It comes after a separate $200m dividend payment in November last year, bringing the total amount Ithaca paid to shareholders in 2024 to $500m (£387m).

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman said the company made “material progress” towards its strategic objectives in 2024.

“We enter our next era of growth, with a proven strategy and a range of strategic options for growth,” Friedman said.

“Yesterday’s announcement of our acquisition of JAPEX UK, increasing our stake in the high-quality, long-life Seagull field demonstrates continued execution of our inorganic growth strategy, building further scale in our core UKCS market.

“Our focus in 2025 will continue to be on high-grading investment across our range of growth opportunities, executing in line with our strategy as a value-led investor, to maximise long-term sustainable shareholder value through growth and distributions.”

