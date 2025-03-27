North Sea operators NEO Energy and Repsol to merge UK operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea operators NEO Energy and Repsol to merge UK operations

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
27/03/2025, 8:02 am Updated: 27/03/2025, 8:06 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
Babbage Platform
Babbage Platform

Oil and gas producers NEO Energy and Repsol Resources UK have announced a “strategic merger” across their North Sea operations.

Under the deal, NEO said it will hold a 55% stake in the combined business, which will be renamed NEO NEXT Energy, with Repsol retaining the remaining 45%.

NEO said the “large and diverse asset portfolio” is expected to generate material cashflows and provide a platform for “organic and inorganic growth”.

Repsol will retain $1.8 billion (£1.4bn) in decommissioning liabilities related to its legacy assets, which NEO said will enhance the cash flows of the merged business.

The deal comes shortly after Spanish-owned Repsol confirmed plans to cut jobs across its North Sea operations earlier this month.

Analysts have long predicted the potential for a tie-up between the two North Sea operators to create one of the largest independent producers in the UK.

NEO and Repsol

NEO said completion of the deal is subject to approvals from UK authorities and securing regulatory consents, which it expects to achieve during the third quarter of 2025.

Repsol E&P chief executive Francisco Gea said the combined business will “call upon the key strengths of both shareholders”.

“Repsol contributes operational capabilities on production, development, and decommissioning activities which will be combined with NEO Energy expertise on financial and commercial matters,” he said.

© Supplied by Shell
Repsol’s Shearwater platform.

“We believe this combined business has many more opportunities for profitable growth in the basin and beyond.”

Meanwhile, NEO Energy chairman John Knight called the merger a “great deal for all stakeholders”.

“The combined company has much more scale and diversity and opportunities for
cost consolidation and portfolio high-grading giving resilience despite the tough conditions in the UK,” Knight said.

“The benefits of synergies from consolidation will create much stronger value creation, profit and cash flow yield for shareholders and more options for capital allocation decisions well into the next decade.

“But this company will also be very well positioned to choose both organic and inorganic growth.”

North Sea mergers

Knight said the combined company will “certainly look to be making more value accretive acquisitions”, signalling that a flurry of mergers in the North Sea may yet continue.

London-listed independent Ithaca Energy and Italian firm Eni completed a merger of their UK upstream assets in October last year.

Meanwhile, supermajors Shell and Equinor announced in December last year that they were also planning to combine their North Sea assets into a joint venture.

Similarly, EnQuest is plotting a takeover of North Sea rival Serica Energy.

Elsewhere, Harbour Energy also completed the takeover of German rival Wintershall Dea in 2024.

Tags