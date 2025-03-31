Hunting brings in $38m subsea contract haul

Precision engineering group Hunting has added three fresh contracts worth around $38 million to its subsea technologies sales order book.

This has increased the value of its book from $72.5m recorded on 31 December 2024, to approximately $85m as of 31 March 2025.

The group’s Enpro business secured decommissioning contracts with two clients in the North Sea, totalling roughly $23m.

The clients will utilise Hunting’s proprietary solutions for the attic oil recovery phase of these decommissioning projects.

These awards are part of multi-year decommissioning programmes in the North Sea, with the possibility of further orders being awarded in 2026.

The awards demonstrate Enpro’s ability to provide subsea solutions from first-production to decommissioning, utilising the company’s modular product solutions.

In addition, Hunting secured a new order for its titanium stress joints for a project in the Gulf of Mexico, with a major oil and gas company. The order totals around $15m and represents a new client for the group for this product line.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson said: “The progress delivered by our subsea businesses during Q1 2025 demonstrates that our widening product offering accesses the whole lifecycle of an oil and gas field, from first-production to abandonment.

“Further, with the securing of new titanium stress joint orders with a new client in the Gulf of Mexico, Hunting has demonstrated that our leading riser solution is increasingly being adopted by the majors and large Independents operating in deepwater regions.”

Hunting recently undertook a $17.5m buyout for organic oil recovery (OOR) technology. The company has also been looking to restore profitability to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business.

This restructuring has led to concerns for 200 jobs across the UK, including at its base in Altens, known as Badentoy, as well as the Scottish village of Fordoun and its corporate headquarters in London.