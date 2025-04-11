Power Moves: Archer’s new VP and more

Ingrid Huldal has joined Archer Well Services as vice-president for UK, Africa and Caspian as the company aims to strengthen its presence in late-life asset support and energy transition markets.

In her new role, Huldal will oversee operational delivery and strategic expansion across this key region, with a strong emphasis on plug and abandonment (P&A), and brownfield optimisation in the UK North Sea.

With over 25 years of global experience in well services and completions, she has led major growth initiatives, including Expro’s energy transition strategy, following a successful international career with SLB.

Huldal succeeds Gary Uddenberg, who has returned to Norway to take on a new role as VP strategy and PMO for Archer.

Huldal said: “The UK P&A market is entering a critical phase, with over £24 billion in projected spend and more than 1,500 wells expected to be decommissioned by 2032. This presents a significant opportunity for Archer to take a leading role in shaping the future of North Sea decommissioning.”

Archer has previously made partnerships as it strengthens its position in the brownfield and decommissioning markets. This includes forging a joint venture with Elemental Energies and striking a deal with Raptor Data.

Archer Well Services EVP Nicholas Pantin said: “We welcome Ingrid to Archer Well Services at this pivotal time for the region, confident that her expertise and collaborative leadership will drive regional growth, build lasting customer relationships, and create value through integration, innovation, and cost-effective execution for brownfield, P&A, and decommissioning projects.”

© Supplied by Humber Marine & Rene

Andrew Oliver has returned to Humber Marine and Renewables as its new chairman.

An experienced marine, fisheries and regulatory lawyer, Oliver oversaw the creation of the body through the successful merger of Team Humber Marine Alliance (THMA) and Grimsby Renewables Partnership three years ago.

He first led THMA in 2020, steering through the post-Covid merger to create a strong unified voice for the burgeoning sector, before handing the watch over to fellow maritime lawyer Iain Butterworth, who stepped down late last year.

Oliver is also a partner at Hull-headquartered Andrew Jackson Solicitors, and brings further professional and corporate experience to the member organisation.

He said: “This is an exciting time for Humber Marine and Renewables, having successfully secured funding to employ a business development manager to drive the organisation forward. We want to ensure companies on our patch make the very most of the opportunities that lap at our shores, rely on our ports and define our economies.

“With the skyline dominated by the impressive Wind Peak jack-up vessel in recent days as the latest offshore wind farm for our remarkable cluster is now built out, we’re buoyed by the knowledge we are still far from peak wind when it comes to the region.”

In addition, Lee Blanchard, director of Rix Renewables, will join the board of Humber Marine and Renewables.

He joined Rix as operations and maintenance manager in 2019, and was appointed director in 2022, with the company providing technician, inspection and vessel services to operators.

© Supplied by AISUS

Stuart McNab has been appointed as regional business development manager at Aberdeen-based visual inspections company AISUS as it aims to strengthen its position in the Middle East.

With over 19 years of experience in asset integrity within the oil and gas sector, McNab brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his new role.

Having worked across Europe, the US, and the Middle East, including 11 years in similar roles in the region, he is well-positioned to drive AISUS’ growth and strengthen client relationships.

McNab’s expertise will be instrumental in reinforcing AISUS’ presence in the Middle East, developing new key markets, and ensuring our clients receive the highest standards in country.

He said: “The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries for driving innovation in technology. Bringing AISUS into the forefront of this innovation through developing forward-thinking, bespoke inspection solutions to clients’ integrity issues is something I am both proud and excited to be leading on.”

© Supplied by Fugro

Mike Duncan has been appointed as regional business line director for marine asset integrity at Fugro.

He joined Fugro in November 2023 as the regional director of operational excellence and project management and has worked with the business lines and functional teams to improve the quality of the company’s services.

© Supplied by Fugro

In addition, John Bradbury has joined Fugro as its regional head of HSSE.

Having started at Wood as a graduate, he most recently served as vice-president of HSEQ for Europe, Middle East and Africa, leading a team of two hundred people.

Fugro recently added Katja Fenton as its general counsel and a member of the executive leadership team.

© Supplied by SSEN

David McKay, director of asset management and operations at SSEN Transmission, has been appointed as a King’s ambassador for Industrial Cadets.

The scheme aims to support young people to develop the skills and experience they need before entering the world of work.

With his career beginning in STEM, McKay joined SSE as a sponsored student straight from school before completing a degree in electrical & electronic engineering.

Continuing his journey at SSE, he became a graduate trainee engineer before moving to his first substantive role in distribution as an operational engineer for the company.

McKay said: “As someone who left school and immediately went to work in the energy sector as part of a sponsorship scheme – through which I gained a degree and a graduate trainee position with SSE – I understand the value of creating opportunities for young school leavers and graduates that can allow them to fulfil their potential.

“It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to use my experience to help nurture the next generation of industrial talent, and I’m looking forward to joining my fellow ambassadors in promoting the many inspiring programmes and activities that Industrial Cadets offer to help young people progress in their careers.”

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.