Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell and Equinor announce headquarters for North Sea joint venture

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
17/04/2025, 12:30 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaShell and Equinor announce in 2024 they will form a UK joint venture covering their UK North Sea operations.
North Sea operators Shell and Equinor have announced the location of the Aberdeen headquarters for their UK independent joint venture.

London-listed Shell and Norwegian state-owned Equinor announced the tie-up in December last year, with each firm set to hold a 50% stake.

Posting on LinkedIn, Shell senior vice-president for upstream Simon Roddy said the two supermajors have selected the Silver Fin building on Union Street in the city centre.

Shell announced plans to move its North Sea headquarters from its Tullos base into the Silver Fin premises in 2021, before completing the relocation in 2022.

The new Silver Fin office development in Aberdeen
Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building on Union Street.

The decision to move into the Union Street premises was welcomed by local businesses as a boost after the impact of the Covid pandemic on city centre retail.

The Shell and Equinor joint venture will join fellow North Sea operators Harbour Energy, CNR International and EnQuest in the building in Aberdeen’s West End.

Roddy said the selection of the city centre headquarters is the “first visible milestone” for the combined company.

“From experience, I can say that Silver Fin is an excellent location offering many positives for the future company,” he wrote.

“And we know that bringing the future organisation together in one location will be vital to enabling collaboration, connection and flexibility as the foundations of a shared culture and way of working.”

The announcement comes as Shell released a short film covering the recent demolition of its former Tullos base, which dominated the Aberdeen skyline since the 1970s.

Equinor staff move to Aberdeen city centre

Equinor senior vice-president UK and Ireland Camilla Salthe also took to LinkedIn to share the “significant milestone”.

“This is an important step in creating the foundations of a shared culture and way of working,” Salthe wrote.

rosebank equinor © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor House in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

“Silver Fin offers a modern, central and accessible environment — one that supports collaboration, connection and flexibility as we begin this next chapter together.”

Salthe said Equinor staff will begin moving from the Norwegian firm’s Kingswells base into the Silver Fin office after completion of the merger, expected by the end of 2025.

She said around half of Equinor’s Aberdeen employees will join the new company and will relocate in the second half of 2026.

“There’s more to come, but this move marks real progress — and reflects a shared commitment to building something new, with people at the centre,” Salthe said.

 

 

