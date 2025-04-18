Power Moves: EET Fuels’ new chief information officer

Prashant Janaswamy has been appointed as the chief information officer at Essar Energy Transition’s EET Fuels.

Prashant will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels’ digital transformation strategy, with the goal of modernising the company’s technology infrastructure and enhancing data-driven decision-making.

He brings over 25 years of global experience across the UK, USA, India, and the Middle East, having held senior roles such as CIO, CTO, and chief data and automation officer at leading companies in the energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

EET Fuels CEO Deepak Maheshwari said: “Prashant’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive our business forward. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to advance our digital transformation initiatives.”

Janaswamy added: “The company’s commitment to innovation and technology modernisation aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and efficiency through digital transformation. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals.”

EET has made some high-level appointments in the past months, including Adrian Curry as its chief decarbonisation officer, Darshan Desai as vice-president for performance and governance, and Naresh Nayyar joined the company’s board of directors as a non-executive director.

Sarah Newton has been reappointed as the chairwoman of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Newton has led the HSE since 2020, and with her reappointment, will serve another two years starting from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027.

During her tenure, she has driven strategic improvements, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and championed HSE’s mission to protect people and places.

Minister for social security and disability Stephen Timms said: “As we overhaul our employment support system and give workers the skills and support they need to succeed in their careers, the role of HSE will be vital to ensure workplaces are safe environments for them to flourish in.”

Newton added: “Over the past five years, HSE has significantly expanded the scope of our work, taking on the responsibility of regulating chemicals in Great Britain and setting up the Building Safety Regulator for England. “

“Throughout this journey, it has been a privilege to work with the non-executive and executive leadership team and many dedicated HSE employees. I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead.”

The Energy Industries Council has appointed three senior energy leaders to its board of directors.

James Phipps is managing director at technology services company Cokebusters, which specialises in mechanical cleaning, intelligent pigging, and integrity management of small-diameter pressure tubing networks.

Gareth Gregory currently serves as commercial director for offshore Middle East at McDermott. Based in Dubai since 2009, he has held multiple leadership roles supporting operations and offshore projects across the Middle East.

And Helen Kilbride is senior process director at Fluor, serving as the company’s global functional lead for process technology.

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said that each of the new appointments “brings extensive experience across key parts of the energy value chain, from engineering and operations to commercial leadership.

“Their collective knowledge will further strengthen our ability to guide our members through the complexities of international trade and the energy transition, ensuring that the voice of the supply chain continues to be heard at the highest levels.”

Tom Scrope has joined offshore wind developer Cerulean Winds as its first chief financial officer.

Having scaled deep tech startups and raised more than £100m in investment, Scrope will be focused on shaping the financial model of the business, capital raising and managing financial structures.

In addition, Colin Maciver will take up the position of senior director, based in Scotland, with responsibility for project development, and stakeholder engagement.

His previous roles as head of offshore wind development at Crown Estate Scotland and more recently in the private sector will be used to complement the oil and gas expertise of Cerulean Winds’ founders.

Cerulean Winds is the lead developer of the Aspen, Beech and Cedar floating offshore wind farms, which will collectively generate over 3GW of renewable energy in the North Sea.

The first project, Aspen, is a 1GW wind farm that is targeting first power between 2028-29. The project is designed to enable Scotland’s supply chain and direct more than £1 billion of investment in FLOW manufacturing and service support in the country.

Founding director of Cerulean Winds Dan Jackson said: “The size of our team is growing with the scale of our ambition – we’re bringing in top talent to drive forward the development of our projects and shape the future business case of FLOW. Having Tom and Colin onboard puts our alliance in a much stronger position to establish a UK floating wind industry from Scotland.”